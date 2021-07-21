The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 14: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Brad Renfroe and Sarah Diehl. Grantors: Billy J. and Doris R. Howell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2278.
April 14: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Russell W. and Margaret M. Kasey. Grantors: Randall and Kimberly Scott. Excise Tax: $484. Value: $242,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2306.
April 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert B. and Lois R. Groves. Grantors: Gerald D. and Laura E. Davis. Excise Tax: $860. Value: $430,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2340.
April 14: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Phillip G. Stevens and the Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Maria S. Kiser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2342.
April 14: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Phillip G. Stevens and the Phillip G. Stevens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Maria S. Kiser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2344.
April 15: 1.898 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Arthur D. and Janet C. Brawley. Grantor: Shirley J. Trivette. Excise Tax: $214. Value: $107,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2347.
April 15: 25.657 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Matthew K. Buharp. Grantors: Greg R. and Nancy A. Bower and Gambill Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2366.
April 15: 1.212 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Stacy Flanagan. Grantor: Vickie Flanagan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2378.
April 15: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth M. Johnson and Melissa J. Joyce. Grantors: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2384.
April 15: 0.463 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and William E. Vannoy. Grantor: James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2387.
April 15: 2 Tracts. West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and William E. Vannoy. Grantors: Thornbrook Trees, LLC. Excise Tax: $1,000. Value: $500,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2389.
April 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Franklin E. and Rebecca C. McClendon and the Frank and Becca McClendon Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joseph B. and J’Lene A. Gennaro. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2392.
April 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Dennis R. Severt. Grantor: Marsha D. Stanley. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2396.
April 16: 3.601 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: James R. Sloan. Grantors: Rodney and Joan Howell. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2429.
April 16: 25.3 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Chad K., Michelle H., Randall L. and Kimberly E. Scott. Grantors: Euginia M., Chad K., Michelle H., Randall L. and Kimberly E. Scott. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 2438.
April 16: 1.124 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Shirley Trivette. Grantors: Robbie L. and Kristen Wyatt. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2453.
April 16: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Alta Elledge. Grantors: Ernest M., Ellen F., Ernest G. and Ernest B. Blevins. Excise Tax: $258. Value: $129,000. Book: 0525. Page: 2491.
April 16: 13.082 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Pasquale A. and Pamela W. Pizza. Grantors: Richard S. and Mildred Koroly. Excise Tax: $219. Value: $109,500. Book: 0526. Page: 0014.
April 16: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantee: William F. Badzmierowski and Joel J. Kotchevar. Grantor: Barbara S. Beresford and Lee Haymon. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0018.
April 16: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: David A. and Donna H. Bryant. Grantor: Melissa Coe. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0021.
April 16: 11.08 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul R. and Dawn H. Webster. Grantors: Wayne F. and Myra W. Jarvis. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0024.
April 16: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Eric J. Echeuarria. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0027.
April 16: 2 Tracts, Obids and Pine Swamp Townships. Grantees: Ricky D. and Laura P. Phillips and Shaun R. and April N. Campbell. Grantors: Ricky D. and Laura P. Phillips. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 0042.
April 19: 4.075 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Neil Lipford. Grantor: M. Rebecca Phillips. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0094.
April 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sherry E. Goodman. Grantors: Donald and Janet Pittman. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0098.
April 19: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew J. and Michelle L. Phillips. Grantors: Lanny K. and Betty A. Ballou. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0101.
April 19: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David L. and Catherine E. Gish. Grantors: William F. Clear III, Cynthia A. Clear and the William F. Clear III Living Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0104.
April 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby J. Owens Jr. and Carolyn W. Owens. Grantors: Samuel W. and Shelley W. Coleman. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0156.
April 19: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Ned Benson Jr. and Ann S. Benson. Grantor: Gail Gentry. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0526. Page: 0166.
