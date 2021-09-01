The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 13: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher A. and Nicole M. Houck. Grantors: Christopher A. and Nicole M. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0165.
May 13: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Beverly Black. Grantor: J. Randall Eller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0169.
May 13: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Wendell K. Barlow, Kimberly B. Furches and Kelly B. Barr. Grantor: Mary L. Barlow. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0205.
May 13: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert L. Bagley II and Catherine T. Bagley. Grantors: Richard E. and Linda C. Bagley. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0208.
May 13: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William D. Eckard Jr. and Spencer-Margaret S. Eckard. Grantors: Wayne K. and Heather D. Gordon. Excise Tax: $1,045. Value: $522,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0210.
May 13: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jamie K. Vela. Grantors: Jack Hunter and Audrey Hyers. Excise Tax: $514. Value: $257,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0212.
May 14: 2.064 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Mark Testerman and Elisabeth Witmann. Grantors: Richard B. and James Testerman, Ronnie D. Testerman Sr. and Ronnie D. Testerman Jr. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0240.
May 14: 58.909 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Norman A. and Faye P. Currin. Grantors: Ricky R. Harwood, Edith R. McNeill and the Edith R McNeill Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0248.
May 14: 22.259 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Tod E. and Angela M. Hale. Grantors: David D. and Linda L. Liput. Excise Tax: $556. Value: $278,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0252.
May 14: 72.419 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: James E. and Alice F. Horky. Grantors: Lacy E. and Niomia Perry and Vickie Cooper. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0307.
May 14: 0.508 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jack Hunter and Audrey Hyers. Grantor: Judy H. Greene. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0311.
May 14: 1.440 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Isaiah and Amanda Finger. Grantors: Chris and Kayla Poole. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0332.
May 14: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantee: Shannon D. Woods. Grantors: Gary D. and Cynthia A. Bruce and Ralph E and Jane Norman. Excise Tax: $102. Value: $51,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0354.
May 14: 3.947 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Grant and Dayna Price. Grantor: Hazel P. Price. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0389.
May 14: 1 Tract, Clifton Township. Grantees: Keith and Natalya Buckel. Grantors: Bob, Regina L. and Sharyn A. McCoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0391.
May 14: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Cathy Hoessel. Grantor: Louann Huffman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0394.
May 14: 0.8 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Debbie Miller. Grantors: Michael R., Elizabeth, Austin A., Steve D., Anna R. and Norman Miller, Justin and Mindy Harless and Randy and Rachael A. M. Jones. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0396.
May 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph L. and Pauline M. Talley. Grantors: Christopher V. and Elizabeth P. Miller. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0401.
May 14: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jacques H. and Glenys I. Chardonnens. Grantors: Joseph Shipbaugh, Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0408.
May 14: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Robert L. Gardner Jr. Grantors: Robert W. and Rebecca O. Dickey. Excise Tax: $156. Value: $78,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0428.
May 17: 3.959 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kendra N. Craven. Grantors: Larry G. and Othell H. Price. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0432.
May 17: 2.473 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Austin J. Smith and Kristina L. Gieryic. Grantors: Cory M. and Jesslyn R. Corner. Excise Tax: $533. Value: $266,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0470.
May 17: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Angela E. Miller. Grantors: Randall K. and Tina A. Rose. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0504.
May 18: 0.298 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jessica Payne. Grantors: Andres V. and Shana D. Gomez. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0543.
May 18: 18.25 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Robert S. Mcllroy. Grantors: John and Linda E. Wilson and Robert L. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0570.
May 18: 0.721 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Jacob T. Winebarger. Grantor: Mary B. L. Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0607.
May 18: 1.972 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: James R. Payne. Grantor: Mary B. L. Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0609.
May 18: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Fulbright Properties, LLC. Grantors: Kermit M. and Mary S. Hughes. Excise Tax: $459. Value: $229,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0611.
May 18: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Istvan Megyeri and Ildiko M. Faklya. Grantor: Dakota Wymont, Inc. Excise Tax: $59. Value: $29,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0619.
May 19: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Carlos Alcaraz and Diana Montenegro. Grantors: Ronald H. Colello and Mary E. Blevins. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0646.
