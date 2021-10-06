The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 7: 2.442 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Glenn A. Maine Sr., Patricia A. B. Maine and Patricia L. F. Hart. Grantors: Glen A. Maine Sr., Patricia A. B. Maine and Patricia L. F. Hart. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0528. Page: 0225.
June 7: 74.244 Acres, Ashe and Watauga. Grantee: Lanny L. Monroe. Grantor: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Excise Tax: $361. Value: $180,500. Book: 0528. Page: 0235.
June 7: 1 Unit, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Thomas J. Korb. Grantors: Thomas M. King Jr. and Sandra C. King. Excise Tax: $464. Value: $232,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0286.
June 7: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Hugh E. Heine. Grantor: Jeffery L. and Christel R. Wegmann. Excise Tax: $738. Value: $369,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0289.
June 7: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Aaron M. and Julianne S. Surratte. Grantors: Jeffrey and Carol Thompson. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0338.
June 7: 6.744 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bennett R. Bower. Grantors: John N. and Pauline Bower, Bennett R. B. Darnell and the Pauline Bower Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0340.
June 7: 4.04 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Antonya J. Swann. Grantor: Edith M. Bare. Excise Tax: $947. Value: $487,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0359.
June 8: 32.355 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Sayles Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Reggie P., Richard C. and Alice L. Miller. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0441.
June 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James M. Barham Sr. and Gail H. Barham. Grantors: James D. and Kathy M. Carlton. Excise Tax: $816. Value: $408,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0453.
June 8: 1 Tract, North Fork Township. Grantees: Glenn A. Maine Sr., Glenn A. Maine Jr. and Patricia A. B. Maine. Grantors: Glenn A. Maine Sr., Glenn A. Maine Jr. and Patricia A. B. Maine. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0528. Page: 0456.
June 8: 2 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Steven D. Eldreth. Grantor: Cecelia O. Marr. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0484.
June 8: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary B. Hynter. Grantors: Brandon and Stacey C. Dillard. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0487.
June 8: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Elijah Williams. Grantors: Andrew R. and Kristy L. Thomas. Excise Tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0507.
June 8: 0.9139 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Randy Greer. Grantors: Billy K., Billy J. and Willa W. Davis. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0519.
June 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John and Penny Taylor. Grantors: Peter M. Ewart Sr., Nancy S. Ewart and the Peter M. Ewart Sr. and Nancy S. Ewart Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0523.
June 8: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jon Calloway and Calloway Investments Profit Sharing Plan and Trust. Grantors: Robert D. Furches and the Furches Investments Profit Sharing Plan and Trust. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0529.
June 9: 0.5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jeffrey L. Henry. Grantor: Shirley P. Henry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0561.
June 9: 1.75 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Vincent Boccardy and Courtney D. Cutillo. Grantors: Richard J. and Linda O. Gouger. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0566.
June 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Lloyd G. and Cheryl L. Meseck. Grantors: Bruce L. and Esther Flicklinger and the Bruce L. and Esther Flicklinger Trust. Excise Tax: $568. Value: $284,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0604.
June 9: 0.629 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Patricia J. Sherman. Grantors: Byon J. and Rachel H. Jackson. Excise Tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0607.
June 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Boyce E. and Emma W. Griffith. Grantor: David C. Clarkson. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0610.
June 9: 23.4 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Jimmy D. Stevens. Grantor: Imogene Stevens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0636.
June 9: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Thomas Flatt. Grantor: Michael L. Hamm. Excise Tax: $178. Value: $89,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0639.
June 9: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: M. K. Stewart Builders, Inc. Grantors: Matthew L. Shepherd, Mathieu F. and Elizabeth M. Robinson. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0649.
June 9: 1.087 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: AFN ABSPROP002, LLC. Grantor: ARG PH17SLB001, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0668.
June 9: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tonya R. Sizemore. Grantors: Larry S. and Mary O. Taylor. Excise Tax: $202. Value: $101,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0711.
June 10: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Jay B. Taylor. Grantors: Archie L. and Nancy C. Pierce and the Archie L. and Nancy C. Pierce Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0777.
June 10: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jayne Wing and the Jayne Wing Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: Bernard and Jayne Wing. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0786.
June 10: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Carol P. Skroch. Grantors: Brent B. and Krista F. Johson. Excise Tax: $657. Value: $328,500. Book: 0528. Page: 0794.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.