The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Patricia L. Jenkins, Jill H. Phipps and Steven E., Russell K. and Jennifer Hart. Grantor: Patricia L. Jenkins. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1761.
Aug. 6: 4.88 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jennifer Nelson. Grantor: Gwen N. Lyalls. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1766.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eliot Hungrecker and Katelyn Johnson. Grantor: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1770.
Aug. 6: 0.899 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Bart and Dorothy Ingram. Grantors: David B. and Diane M. Alabaster. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1774.
Aug. 6: 2 Acres, West Jefferson township. Grantee: Gail H. Hurley. Grantor: George M. Hurley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1777.
Aug. 6: 1.364 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Mark J. and Kathleen Cerretani. Grantors: David B. and Diane M. Alabaster. Excise Tax: $35. Value: $17,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1794.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: MRSR 14, LLC. Grantors: David Leatherwood and Denise Y. Speight. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1826.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantor: WMP Rocky Top Enterprises, LLC. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1829.
Aug. 6: 1.19 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark F. and Toni L. Walter. Grantors: Robert P. and Joann B. Norwood. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1856.
Aug. 6: 3.038 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John S. Kitzmiller III, Rebecca R. Kitzmiller and the John and Rebecca Kitzmiller Revocable Trust. Grantors: John S. Kitzmiller III and Rebecca R. Kitzmiller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1860.
Aug. 6: 28 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Old Lions NC Preservation, LLC. Grantors: James H. and Elizabeth N. Heafner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1869.
Aug. 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Elliott Hungrecker and Katelyn Johnson. Grantor: Barbara D. Russell. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1877.
Aug. 6: 3.912 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: James L. Lefevers. Grantors: Robert P. and Patricia A. Lefevers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1881.
Aug. 6: 18.314 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Steven A. Thorne. Grantors: John R. and Becky F. Randolph. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1885.
Aug. 9: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark J. and Carolyn P. Austin. Grantors: Andrew G. and Joanne M. Seward. Excise Tax: $958. Value: $479,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1935.
Aug. 9: 5 Tracts, Ashe and Watauga. Grantees: Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Grantors: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1942.
Aug. 9: 5 Tracts, Ashe and Watauge. Grantees: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper and Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Grantors: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper and Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1947.
Aug. 9: 0.6 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Grantors: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1954.
Aug. 9: 0.6 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper and Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Grantors: Donald L. and Deveta K. Cooper and Dustin S. and Deena L. C. Sammons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1958.
Aug. 9: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Teri K. Goodman. Grantors: William L. and Beverly A. Camp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1972.
Aug. 9: 5.062 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert L. Koeppel III. Grantor: Petsy Mezey. Excise Tax: $85. Value: $42,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1976.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bibiana Villazon. Grantors: Charles Hipple and Ann O. Carpenter. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1979.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Marie E. Norris. Grantors: Jeffrey R. and Valerie Norris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1982.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Marie E. Norris. Grantor: Leisa G. Norris. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1985.
Aug. 9: 22.634 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James M. Shatley. Grantor: Jennifer S. Freeman. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1993.
Aug. 9: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Adam T. and Laura J. Woodard. Grantors: Jeffrey K. and Emily J. Hood. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2013.
Aug. 10: 1.670 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Donald W. and Linda D. Sloan. Grantors: Betsy E. Dickens and Charles G. Holcomb. Excise Tax: $15. Value: $7,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2092.
Aug. 10: 1.5 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Joseph M. Potter. Grantors: Joseph G. and Rebecca Potter and David, Joseph S. and Freda R. Barlow. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2094.
Aug. 10: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Dorothy W. Cox. Grantors: Michael D. Chaney and Dorothy W. Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2124.
Aug. 10: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bryan, Sherri L., Austin D. and Dulny S. Murray. Grantors: Thomas P. and Joyce S. Phillips. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2149.
