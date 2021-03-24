The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: James T. Fowler Jr. Grantors: Scott M. and Janice Lane, Equity Trust Company, Custodian. Excise Tax: $138. Value: $69,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2447.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Derek J. and Katie M. Calhoun. Grantors: CMH Homes, Inc. and Oakwood Homes #712. Excise Tax: $406. Value: $203,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2453.
Jan. 11: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Timothy N. Wallace. Grantor: BLT&J, LLC. Excise Tax: $353. Value: $176,500. Book: 0521. Page: 2474.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gerald T. and Kate M. McAlister. Grantors: Rodney and Deborah Swaney. Excise Tax: $178. Value: $89,000. Book: 0521. Page: 2491.
Jan. 11: 1.04 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sana Ahmed. Grantors: Gunter Freystaetter and the 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0019.
Jan. 11: 1.89 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Caleb M. Shue and Brooklyn N. Greene. Grantor: Natalie Miller. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0024.
Jan. 11: 0.486 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dylan G. Dieterle and Mikayla M. Denton. Grantors: Kevin and Kari Hyde. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0046.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Andrea Beaman. Grantors: Gunter Freystaetter and the 2784 Cranberry Springs Trust. Excise Tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0049.
Jan. 11: 19.082 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Sharon C. Lynch. Grantors: John and Janice Lubbehusen. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0068.
Jan. 11: 1.002 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Eddie and Patricia Stephens. Grantors: Richard and Juanita Wilson. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0084.
Jan. 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James C. Land. Grantors: John R. and Jeanette O. Land. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0088.
Jan. 12: 1.192 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Landy W. Massey. Grantors: James E. and Louise Testerman. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0104.
Jan. 12: 0.50 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: John and Amanda McCoy. Grantors: Mikel and Karen R. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0125.
Jan. 12: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mac J. and Peggy H. Martin. Grantors: Phil G. Stevens and Larry D. and Diane A. Stone. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0132.
Jan. 12: 1.002 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christian and Jennifer Waugh and David and Dianna Brozyna. Grantors: Holland Patton and the River Hills Trust. Excise Tax: $2. Value: $1,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0137.
Jan. 12: 1.711 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Christian and Jennifer Waugh and David and Dianna Brozyna. Grantors: Holland Patton and the River Hills Trust. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0139.
Jan. 13: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Stacy D. and Angela K. Moose. Grantors: Jerry and Nancy Laprad. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0236.
Jan. 13: 15.183 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Harry and Raymie Grube. Grantor: Lonnie Davis. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0250.
Jan. 13: 2.569 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Daniel F. and Jennifer M. Greyber. Grantors: Gregory R. and Cheryl F. Corallo. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0263.
Jan. 13: 46 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Church Family Farms of Fleetwood, LLC. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0266.
Jan. 14: 22.748 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Sandra L. Steffens, the Steffens Revocable Trust. Grantors: Christopher and Patricia Coan. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0367.
Jan. 14: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy and Diana Coyle. Grantors: William L. and Gail M. Anoka. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0372.
Jan. 14: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Adam J. and Lisa L. Bakowski. Grantors: Danny F. and Debora C. Watson. Excise Tax: $718. Value: $359,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0377.
Jan. 14: 0.62 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory J. Lambert and Cynthia Palmer. Grantors: Gregory J. and Madeline R. Lambert. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0393.
Jan. 15: 1 tract, Elk Township. Grantee: Gary Spiert. Grantors: David H. Penny Jr. and Angel C. Penny. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0455.
Jan. 15: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith R. and Margaret N. Stechman. Grantors: Russell W. and Yuriko Roten. Excise Tax: $980. Value: $490,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0459.
Jan. 15: 16 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Danny and Judy Winebarger. Grantors: Danny and Judy Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0480.
Jan. 15: 5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Danny and Judy Winebarger. Grantors: Danny and Judy Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0483.
Jan. 15: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jennifer A. Fuller. Grantors: Howard and Marie-Ellen Jaffe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0522. Page: 0486.
Jan. 15: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Greenfield Campground & RV Park, LLC. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $4,000. Value: $2,000,000. Book: 0522. Page: 0504.
