The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 21: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jacob D. Cruey. Grantor: Joshua Steelman. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2327.
July 21: 2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Bradley S. and Stacy L. Burlog. Grantors: Russell B. and Angela M. Gentry. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2349.
July 21: 0.057 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: 113 N Jefferson Avenue, LLC. Grantors: Lauren and Joanne Sobeck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2351.
July 21: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Myron K. and Lindy L. Hart. Grantor: Virginia G. Taylor. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2354.
July 22: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry and Elizabeth Stutts. Grantors: Barry L. and Eileen M. Bearss. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2378.
July 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Christopher J. and Carrie B. Alexander. Grantors: Edward A. and Donna R. Kania. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2381.
July 22: 11 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Patricia P. Miller and Jacqueline P. Stewart. Grantors: Jerry D. and Joyce D. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2387.
July 22: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Allen, Trent and Lucas Pruitt. Grantors: Jerry D. and Joyce D. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2390.
July 22: 4 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Arlene Pruitt. Grantors: Jerry D. and Joyce D. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2393.
July 22: 0.303 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Midway Apartments, LLC. Grantors: Jerry D. and Joyce D. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2396.
July 22: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Austin Schneider and Madison Anderson. Grantors: Keith Brown and Margaret M. Bolle. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2401.
July 22: 1.426 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Wayne and Delores Cannon. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Madge W. Barnes. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2416.
July 22: 1.12 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Midway Apartments, LLC. Grantors: Edward J. Miller Jr., Patricia P. Miller and Jerry A. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2419.
July 22: 4 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gregory J. and Stephanie B. McClelland. Grantors: Eric D. and Betty Carpenter. Excise Tax: $212. Value: $106,000. Book: 0529. Page: 2423.
July 22: 4 Tracts, Horse Creek and Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Abner B. Fortner III. Grantor: Kandace R. W. Fortner III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2442.
July 22: 1.734 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lisa B. Avery. Grantors: Lisa B. Avery and Lenna Brooks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2427.
July 22: 0.186 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lisa B. Avery. Grantors: Lisa B. Avery and Lenna Brooks. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2475.
July 22: 1.160 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Rebecca A. Testerman. Grantors: Joseph S. and Rebecca A. Testerman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 2480.
July 22: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Christopher B. and Kimberly A. Davis. Grantor: Greenhill Partners, LLC. Excise Tax: $810. Value: $405,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0016.
July 22: 1.921 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Jason M. and Emily F. Dawson. Grantors: Franklin M. and Mary B. Dawson. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0035.
July 23: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ronald R. V. Wie and Kimberly O. V. Wie. Grantor: Mario D. Ciardella. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0058.
July 23: 14.901 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox. Grantors: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0098.
July 23: 0.874 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert T. Smith and Brittany H. Phillips. Grantors: John W. Calhoun, Kristina H. Ricci and Richard and Michelle Hamby. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0101.
July 23: 0.644 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Alex H. and Dorothy M. Marshall. Grantors: Amy Michelle Russell and Potter Holdings, Inc. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0141.
July 23: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Alix Gaddy. Grantor: Jessica W. Thompson. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0145.
July 23: 1.255 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: James L. Church, Mary Hopkins and Norma Pasley. Grantors: James L. and Tammy Church. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0180.
July 23: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Daniel W. Minor and Christine C. Stone. Grantor: Fleetwood Falls, Inc. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0183.
July 23: 0.068 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Donda Toney. Grantors: David and Janet Robertson. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0186.
July 23: 4 Tracts, Jefferson and Obids Townships. Grantees: Judy W. Bare and the Judy W. Bare Living trust. Grantors: Dean and Mary M. Witherspoon, the Dean Witherspoon Living Trust and the Mary M. Witherspoon Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0244.
