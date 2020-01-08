The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec 20: 2.183 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Wade L. and Jennifer M. Kirkland. Grantors: Walter R. and Rebecca Lee Holt. Excise Tax: $498. Value: $249,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0018.
Dec 20: 4 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew J. and Kristina H. McLeod. Grantors: Melinda F. and John J. Hohn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0038.
Dec 20: .922 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Keith Sines. Grantors: Matthew J. McLeod and Kristina H. McLeod. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0041.
Dec 20: 5.992 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Steven D. and Israel P. Figlow. Grantors: Robert G., Rebecca D. and Marlene J. Evans. Excise Tax: $226. Value: $113,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0060.
Dec 20: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Blue Ridge Ranch, LLC. Grantors: Tim, Sandra S., Grace R. and Harvey Youngquist. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0080.
Dec 20: 79.804 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Lazy Y Mountain Farm, LLC. Grantors: Jerry D.Young and Laura Young, Dalton Porter and Freda D. Porter, Joe Roten and Sandra D. Roten and Elizabeth D. Roten and Ronnie Roten. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0097.
Dec 20: 4 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Lazy Y Mountain Farm, LLC. Grantors: Kenneth Dale Young and Mary Elizabeth Barker Young. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0106.
Dec 20: Lot 11, Stony Fork Township. Grantees: Nicholas G. Christofalos, Sheila C. Christofalos, Paul Coffey and Dorothy Coffey. Grantors: Paul Coffey, Dorothy Christofalos and Sheila Coffey. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0508. Page: 0112.
Dec 20: 2 Lots, Elk Township. Grantees: Eugene E. Bain, Jr. and Yvonne W. Bain. Excise Tax: $665. Value: $332,500. Book: 0508. Page: 0117.
Dec 20: Lot 97, Obids Township. Grantees: Phillip and Lorelei Hagen. Grantors: Gail P., Louise T. and Robert V. Harrell. Excise Tax: $38. Value: $19,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0138.
Dec 20: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Zachary D. and Breanna R. Walter. Grantors: Dannie K. and Angela S. Roten. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0141.
Dec 20: Lot 50, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua J. and Tasha E. Rountree. Excise Tax: $34. Value: $17,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0176.
Dec 20: 2.362 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Timothy A. and Justine Hopkins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0178.
Dec 20: Lot 30, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerrita K. Roark. Grantors: Floyd W. Williams, Charlie L. Williams, Sandra W. Dehart, Nona M. Waddell, Larry D. Fulbright, Judie W. Fulbright and Brenda Brower. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0180.
Dec 20: 10.51 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Joseph P. Slade Jr. and Linda W. Slade. Grantor: Annie Severt. Excise Tax: $160. $80,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0186.
Dec 20: 4 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Timothy C. and Kim W. Ward. Grantors: John R. and Deidre B. Foster. Excise Tax: $488. Value: $244,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0188.
Dec 23: 1.009 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jason W. and Pennylynn J. Brittain. Grantors: Josephine M. and Joanne M. Owens. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0261.
Dec 23: 24.027 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Mitchell D. and Christy L. Poe. Grantors: Herbert N. Francis and Emmett Cox. Excise Tax: $174. Value: $87,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0274.
Dec 23: 9.050 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ramiro L. Mujicia. Grantor: Patricia M. Vineyard. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0282.
Dec 23: Lot 8, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Anna B. Niemitz. Grantor: Bruno A. Niemitz. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0301.
Dec 23: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Maness, LLC. Grantors: Richard I. and Carol C. McCrite. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0306.
Dec 27: Lot 77, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Sylvia C. Baker. Grantor: Rodney L. Baker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0508. Page: 0322.
Dec 27: 0.238 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Robin P. Woschkolup. Grantors: Chad J., Lynn O. and Amanda Ann Stephens Morrin. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0508. Page: 0356.
