The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 25: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Peter M. Kofod. Grantors: Roderick A. and Nash C. Bannerman and the Nash C. Bannerman Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2175.
Feb. 25: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Peter M. Kofod. Grantors: Roderick A. and Noah A. Bannerman and the Noah A. Bannerman Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2180.
Feb. 25: 10 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Moody and Victor D. Guzman. Grantors: Jeffrey A. Moody and Victor D. Guzman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2196.
Feb. 25: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Richard B. Berry Sr. and Tina L. Murphrey. Grantor: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2218.
Feb. 25: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James A. and Marie B. Zielaskowski. Grantor: Cathy Franchina. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2241.
Feb. 25: 0.479 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David L. and Catherine M. Benefield. Grantors: John and Rhonda G. Kregel and Bobby A., Sharon, Billy D. and Mary Eller. Excise Tax: $322. Value: $161,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2244.
Feb 25: 0.584 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cross Fireflys, LLC. Grantors: Shirlene M., James A., Allison D. and Brandon A. Widner and the James A. Widner Estate. Excise Tax: $488. Value: $244,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2249.
Feb. 26: 2 Tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Stephen I. Moore III and Susan G. Love. Grantors: Michael P. and Debra K. Fabish. Excise Tax: $1,175. Value: $587,500. Book: 0523. Page: 2325.
Feb. 26: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Michael Meredith. Grantors: Dwight E., Virginia G. and Gloria G. Critcher, Ansel, Betty, Sue G. and Hartley, Tracy and Ruby G. Norris, Patricia G. and Joe Edwards, Bobby and Janet E. Webb, Andrew and Debora Holmbeck, Fred Greer and Betty G. Sibert. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2329.
Feb. 26: 0.806 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul E. and Janice K. U. McDougall. Grantor: John S. Owen. Excise Tax: $605. Value: $302,500. Book: 0523. Page: 2367.
Feb. 26: 108.098 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: David D. and Mary P. Shumway and the Shumway Family Living Trust. Grantors: Donna W. Helseth, Charles B. and Marcia E. Michael and the Charles B. Michael and Marcia E. Michael Living Trust. Excise TaX: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2386.
Feb. 26: 24.274 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Chad Harrison. Grantors: Morris L. and Sheila Miller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2392.
Feb. 26: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: William L. Massey and Caitlin M. Pitkin. Grantors: Philip C. and Drew L. Yount. Excise Tax: $365. Value: $182,500. Book: 0523. Page: 2395.
Feb. 26: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: John W. Holdsworth Jr. Grantors: John C. and Jane Nilles. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2419.
Feb. 26: 0.500 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffery G. and Johnette U. Manuel. Grantors: Randy and Kelly Carpenter. Excise Tax: $168. Value: $84,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2432.
Feb. 26: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sidney M. and Deborah A. Grant. Grantor: Pamela J. Stamper. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2449.
Feb. 26: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jane and Stephanie J. Cavanagh. Grantors: Chad D. and Tara S. Phipps. Excise Tax: $532. Value: $266,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2452.
Feb. 26: 0.5 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Alex K. and Jennifer L. Wheeler. Grantors: John R. and Angela M. McCrory. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2466.
Feb. 26: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jerry T. and Michelle L. Gallimore. Grantors: Robert D. and Melanie J. Smith. Excise Tax: $322. Value: $161,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2493.
Feb. 26: 5 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James A. and Heidi E. Peterson. Grantor: Kathleen E. Little. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2497.
Mar. 1: 0.557 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Timothy Stike. Grantors: Ronald J. and Preston Turner and Cheryl T. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0056.
Mar. 1: 0.598 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jonathan and Danielle Mills. Grantors: David L. and Bertha W. Mills. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0060.
Mar. 1: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Lori L. and Mandy MacKenzie. Grantors: Cynthia S. Banta and the Cynthia S. Banta 2010 Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0082.
Mar. 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patrick and Jaquetta King. Grantors: G&H Development Company, Nancy Goodman and John, Ted, Allen and Ann Huffman. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0105.
Mar. 1: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Gladys B. Russell. Grantors: Vivian L. Lissabet and Teresita C. Debrita. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0110.
Mar. 1: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Phil G. Stevens. Grantors: Bill and Kris Andrews. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0138.
Mar. 1: 26.196 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Bruce Memoli and Brigette Swissa. Grantors: Bruce Memoli and Brigette Swissa. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0140.
