The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 24: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert A. Jones. Grantors: Jack and Marsha Barr and JM Barr, LLC. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1295.
May 24: 2 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Considering Fields, LLC. Grantors: Bobby G. and Judy C. Thomas. Excise Tax: $518. Value: $259,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1312.
May 24: 11.27 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: William T. Millikan Jr. and Rochelle C. Millikan. Grantors: Charlie and Sabah Dubbaneh. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1325.
May 25: 2.246 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Anatoly V., Tatyana P. and Sergei Isaenko. Grantors: John C. Allen Jr. and Tamera J. Allen. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1391.
May 25: 35.905 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Stephen R. and Denise F. Bevington. Grantors: John W. and Tara C. Belk. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1407.
May 25: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark A. Coleman Jr. and Kimberly N. Coleman. Grantors: Abraham J. and Miranda E. Diaz. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1410.
May 25: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brian and Kathryn Rathbone. Grantors: Carl G. and Frances W. Yale Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1432.
May 25: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Kimberly Clark. Grantor: Fangchen Shen. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1488.
May 26: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Grantor: Linda Paisley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1495.
May 26: 21.848 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Timothy J. and Lisa A. Sturgill. Grantors: Kurt and Sabine Schweizer. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1505.
May 26: 10.188 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Terry J. and Chasiti A. Jordan. Grantors: Odie D. and Roxane B. Gilbert. Excise Tax: $1,200. Value: $600,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1520.
May 26: 0.5157 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: James A. Holman. Grantors: James A. Holman and Jackie H. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1539.
May 26: 2 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Scott and Bobbi J. Tomlinson. Grantor: Leisa N. Fahnestock. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1542.
May 26: 0.5 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Tyler Reese. Grantors: Thomas and Lisa W. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Page: 0527. Page: 1557.
May 26: 1.5 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: James E. and Katrina R. Wiles. Grantors: Robin W. and Neal Nethery. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1560.
May 26: 25.593 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: George and Ronda S. Roten. Grantor: Judy Hartsoe. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1563.
May 26: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Douglas K. and Jayne J. Matney. Grantors: lenard Defoggi and Tiffany Bennett. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1574.
May 26: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mark L. and Melinda K. Schryver. Grantors: Roger W., Sandra J., and Kristine R. Krummen and the Roger W. Krummen and Sandra J. Krummen Irrevocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1591.
May 26: 1 Acre, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Peter B. Frye. Grantors: Robert D. and Janis P. Roten. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1594.
May 26: 0.118 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert D. and Kimberly E. Roten. Grantors: Jerry D. and Brenda A. Powers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1625.
May 26: 4 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Eugene C. Osborne Jr. Grantor: Eugene C. Osborne Sr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1628.
May 26: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James H. and Diana C. Hendrix. Grantor: Sylvia J. Herndon. Excise Tax: $726. Value: $363,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1635.
May 26: 0.834 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Adam W. and Stephanie H. Akerman. Grantors: Larry and Elaine Cody. Excise Tax: $404. Value: $202,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1698.
May 27: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: John W. Holdsworth Jr. Grantor: Carmen C. Murphy. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1712.
May 27: 0.910 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph R. M. H. Javadi and Brenna Severt. Grantors: Thomas and Rosa L. M. Osborne. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 1714.
May 27: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: The Moser Family Trust. Grantors: Jerry and Geneva S. Blevins, Donald and Rachel Holloway, Ada S. Hendrix and Myrtle Brown. Excise Tax: $222. Value: $111,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1749.
May 27: 0.936 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Betty L. Jones. Grantors: Ellis and Twila Johnson and Tim and Alice Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1755.
May 27: 2.956 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eric T. and Nicole W. Rood. Grantor: Betty L. Jones. Excise Tax: $559. Value: $279,500. Book: 0527. Page: 1758.
May 28: 3 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sarah L. Hogan, Carol M. Banaitis, the Sarah L. Hogan Revocable Living Trust and the Carol M. Banaitis Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Sarah L. Hogan and Carol Banaitis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1865.
May 28: 28.102 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sarah L. Hogan, Carol M. Banaitis, the Sarah L. Hogan Revocable Living Trust and the Carol M. Banaitis Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Sarah L. Hogan and Carol Banaitis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1867.
