The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 8: 2 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Coty N. and Tera L. Blevins. Grantor: Ellen Phipps. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0434.
Feb. 8: 0.502 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cameron Garrison and Koreen Morgan. Grantors: Bryson C. and Anna C. Bunter. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0447.
Feb. 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Zara A. Worley. Grantors: Shane E. and Marcy B. Little. Excise Tax: $292. Value: $146,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0452.
Feb. 9: 0.79 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Teresa Lambert. Grantor: Smokey Holler Tree Farm, LLC. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0523. Page: 0557.
Feb. 9: 2.704 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Adam L. Roten. Grantor: Barbara K. Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0560.
Feb. 9: 6.699 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Tyler A. and Jill S. Brooks. Grantors: Marylin R. and Casey B. Lee. Excise Tax: $128. Value: $64,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0563.
Feb. 9: 7.784 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Calloway Properties, LLC. Grantor: Andrew B. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0589.
Feb. 9: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Amanda and John Calloway. Grantee: Andrea B. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: $1,470. Value: $735,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0593.
Feb. 9: 5.379 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kristen R. W. Huff. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0618.
Feb. 9: 10.423 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Walters. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0622.
Feb. 9: 11.709 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Walters. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0626.
Feb. 9: 60.347 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Walters. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0630.
Feb. 9: 18.077 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kristen R. W. Huff. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page:0634.
Feb. 9: 1 Acre, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kristen R. W. Huff. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0638.
Feb. 9: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kristen R. W. Huff. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0642.
Feb. 9: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Walters. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0646.
Feb. 9: 1 Tract, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Julie N. W. Somarriba. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0650.
Feb. 9: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James N. Walters. Grantors: John and Brenda G. Walters. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0654.
Feb. 9: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Michael H. Crump. Grantor: Prisca H. Ledford. Excise Tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0523. Page: 0683.
Feb. 9: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Evelyn B. Gordon. Grantor: Equity Trust Company. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0685.
Feb. 9: 2.5 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John J. and Debra G. Vinci. Grantors: Glenn C. and Louisa S. Nye. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 0687.
Feb. 10: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffrey M. and Mary-Todd Little. Grantors: Robert P. and Sandra V. Laughter. Excise Tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0730.
Feb. 10: 10.001 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Steve M. Moize and Natalie R. Foreman. Grantors: John B. and Elizabeth P. Reitzammer. Excise Tax: $144. Value: $72,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0748.
Feb. 10: 4 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey N. and Teresa S. Cox. Grantors: Terrance M. and Debbie W. Jordan. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0751.
Feb. 10: 2.500 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey N. and Teresa S. Cox. Grantors: Philip G. and Deborah D. Weber. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0808.
Feb. 11: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Arcelia A. Ibarra. Grantor: Town Centre, LLC. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0822.
Feb. 11: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Gregory H. Clack. Grantors: Christopher P. and Stacey C. Miller. Excise Tax: $446. Value: $223,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0827.
Feb. 11: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Lisa Randolph. Grantors: Robert W. and Audrey J. Wilkinson. Excise Tax: $234. Value: $117,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0867.
Feb. 11: 1 Tract, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Timothy C. Edwards. Grantor: Kristin L. Edwards. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0880.
Feb. 12: 16.76 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jimmy R. Gilbert II. Grantors: William R. Winkler III, Rhonda K Winkler and the Rhonda K. Winker Living Trust. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0959.
Feb. 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Wayne K. and Heather D. Gordon. Grantors: Michael J. and Edwina R. Tobin. Excise Tax: $2,090. Value: $1,045,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1002.
Feb. 12: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: John G. and Tamara W. Bryant. Grantor: The Peace Cabin, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1030.
Feb. 12: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Raymond E. Ward and Winnie Z. Kaspar. Grantors: John G. and Tamara W. Bryant. Excise Tax: $613. Value: $306,500. Book: 0523. Page: 1033.
