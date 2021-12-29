The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 28: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael and Krista Tempkins. Grantor: Lisa A. Walters. Excise Tax: $7. Value: $3,500. Book: 0530. Page: 0729.
July 28: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Brian K. and Sherry R. Brown. Grantors: Stephen C. Wylie and Steven P. Duprey. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0758.
July 28: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Kirk T. and Debra L. Grosch. Grantor: Loretta T. Woodcock. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0762.
July 28: 0.489 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Patricia D. Blevins. Grantors: Daniel Price and Kimberly Brooks. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0767.
July 29: 0.782 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Ronald L. Snyder Jr. and Jolene M. Snyder. Grantors: Robert J., Devin and Matthew Giguere. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0773.
July 29: 1.907 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Pierre A. and Kimberly S. Pasche. Grantors: Jessie M. and Linda S. White. Excise Tax: $378. Value: $189,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0799.
July 29: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Amy E. Jones. Grantors: Joseph D. and Holly Lyons. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0822.
July 29: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Patricia A. Miller. Grantors: Jene F., Frances B., Carolyn D. and Dianne Jordan and R. Michael and Vicki J. Mincey. Excise Tax: $498. Value: $249,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0866.
July 29: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joshua R. and Christy W. Kern. Grantors: Clifton T. Welch Jr. and Maureen D. Welch. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 0904.
July 29: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edwin and Mary L. Knox. Grantors: Russell W. Barr Jr. and the Russell W. Barr Jr. Revocable Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0909.
July 29: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Christian Y. and Ginger K. Jordan. Grantors: Jerry and Adele Willard. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0912.
July 29: 2.931 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: West Mill Creek Farms, LLC. Grantors: James A. and Canzada B. Lyall. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0937.
July 30: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Matt M. Dagli. Grantors: Joseph Shipbaugh, Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0530. Page: 0964.
July 30: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Hogan G. Lambeth and Lindsay N. Tumbleson. Grantors: Robert E. and Brenda L. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $406. Value: $203,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1024.
July 30: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jeffrey D. Billings. Grantors: Robert A. and Dawn R. Davis. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1032.
July 30: 0.758 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James A. Thomas Jr. and William H. Tyler. Grantors: James A. Thomas Jr. and JATJ Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1051.
July 30: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John H. and Suzanne C. Morrow. Grantors: Richard K. and Kristy M. Aldridge. Excise Tax: $641. Value: $320,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1088.
July 30: 2 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: William F. and Mary E. Blevins. Grantor: Ella M. Francis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1108.
July 30: 1.371 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua S. and Brittney C. Knobel. Grantor: Judy H. Greene. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1111.
Aug. 2: 0.9 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: William L. and Ann Pleasants. Grantor: Phyllis A. Sutherland. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1151.
Aug. 2: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Timothy W. and Gloria A. Minor and Ann P. Allen. Grantors: Williams J. Allen Jr., Gloria A. Minor and the William J. Allen Jr. Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1197.
Aug. 2: 62.860 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Derek S. Weiss. Grantor: Susan E. Curci. Excise Tax: $1,198. Value: $599,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1217.
Aug. 2: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: David A. and Melanie Nikdel. Grantor: Susan C. Shelmerdine. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1220.
Aug. 2: 35.289 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Kent D. Ruesink and Amy L. Higgins. Grantors: William O. Butler Jr., Debra E. Butler, Jason K. and Michele R. Early, Hanes A. and Lida D. Boren, Gregory J. Cox, Steven G. Thanhauser, IRA Innovations, LLC and the Entrust Administration of the Southeast, Inc. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000.
Aug. 2: 18.763 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Rebecca A. Testerman. Grantors: Timothy J. and Lisa A. Sturgill. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1244.
Aug. 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Hamewattie and Anil Balkissoon. Grantors: Hamewattie, Amit, Alissa and Peter A. Balkissoon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 1247.
Aug. 3: 4.362 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Ralph E. Presnell II and Jennifer H. Presnell. Grantors: Benjamin P. and Melissa D. O’Neil. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0530. Page: 1264.
Aug. 3: 0.258 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ryan G. and Michael Beal. Grantor: James and Tamela Wemmitt. Excise Tax: $411. Value: $205,500. Book: 0530. Page: 1280.
