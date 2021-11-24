The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 8: 6.27 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: James H. Woodard III. Grantors: Clifton J. and Laura M. Reece. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1043.
July 8: 12.248 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael W. Sheryl S. Scott. Grantors: Charles and Wendy Flederbach. Excise Tax: $2,100. Value: $1,050,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1047.
July 8: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Matthew and Jessica S. Rupard. Grantors: Gregory A. and Jane M. Fitchlee. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1050.
July 8: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: DWA Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Jon D. Read and Read Timmerman Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1072.
July 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory and Beth A. Roberts. Grantors: Harold R. Dutreix Jr. and Geraldine F. Dutreix. Excise Tax: $816. Value: $408,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1075.
July 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jeffrey J. McKenna and Christine A. Peli. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1114.
July 8: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jo A. Woodie Grantor: Sharon Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1118.
July 8: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Stephen M. Johnstone. Grantors: James D. and Martha H. Long. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1121.
July 8: 0.88 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James B. and Mary C. Bilbro. Grantors: Robert N. and Anna R. Kass. Excise Tax: $830. Value: $415,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1123.
July 8: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: David L. and Janis C. Sparks. Grantor: Donna E. Layton. Excise Tax: $90. Value:$45,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1130.
July 9: 2 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Richard K. Boone. Grantors: Timothy W. and Freda S. Bruton. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1133.
July 9: 1.154 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Hunter D. Hogg and Angelica T. Macknee. Grantor: Lindsey B. Hogg. Excise Tax: $345. Value: $172,500. Book: 0529. Page: 1159.
July 9: 2 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Edward A. and Elizabeth Maciejewski. Grantor: Carol B. Simpson. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1177.
July 9: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Cleovaldi R. Peruzzo Jr. and Luma G. de Araujo Peruzzo. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1230.
July 9: 42 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Mark G. and Wendy A. Sullivan. Grantors: Edward and Felicitas Sullivan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1240.
July 9: 1.818 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Ricky Penley and Diana L. Houck. Grantor: Maurice Jordan Builders Inc. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1244.
July 9: 6.462 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Joshua M. Barker. Grantors: Mitchell and Pamela M. Barker. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1248.
July 9: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jacob K. and Abigail M. Woods. Grantors: Hubert and Charlotte Osborne, Eric and Charlene Reeves and Joseph B. and Tonya Calhoun. Excise Tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1254.
July 9: 0.5 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Robert G. Hall Sr. Grantors: Aaron H. and Lisa B. Clark. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1279.
July 9: 0.563 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. and Sheila P. Maltba. Grantor: Cecil Shatley. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1301.
July 9: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Ricky W. Penley and Diana L. Houck. Grantors: Ricky Penley and Diana L. Houck. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1308.
July 9: 60 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Nathan Mash. Grantors: Kenneth, Clate, Preston, Carolyn and Barbara Mash and Jean Sturgill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1329.
July 9: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Francisco and Sonia P. Ortiz. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1334.
July 9: 1.367 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Corye B. and Denise B. Dunn. Grantors: Timothy L. and Ruth A. Ross. Excise Tax: $800. Value: $400,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1347.
July 9: 56.257 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Jeffrey W. and Trudy J. Burdette. Grantors: Linda Davis and Barbara Little. Excise Tax: $338. Value: $169,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1368.
July 9: 1 Acre, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Perkins Farms, LLC. Grantor: Edith M. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1372.
July 12: 12 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Claude E. and Sarah W. Cartner. Grantors: James D. and Janie M. Blevins. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1377.
July 12: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Claude E. and Sarah W. Cartner. Grantors: Claude E. and Sarah W. Cartner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1379.
July 12: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: Dwayne J. Davis and Teresa L. Higgins. Grantors: Leonard D. and Esther P. Giamanco. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1407.
