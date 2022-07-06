The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
April 13: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Mary A. Collins and Suzanne Randolph. Grantor: Alice C. Sharpe. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1135.
April 13: 2.519 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Kayla C. Yackel. Grantor: Holly E. Miller. Excise Tax: $544. Value: $272,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1139.
April 13: 5.5 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Kenneth B. and Debra Price. Grantors: Jackie K. and Paula Jones, David A. Weddle, Amanda N. and Sharon D. Allen and Robert W. and Linda A. Hensley. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1151.
April 13: 41.425 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Martin D. and Heather B. Peters. Grantors: Ricky L., Teresa E. and Larry J. Bare. Excise Tax: $760. Value: $380,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1162.
April 13: 6 Tracts, West Jefferson and Walnut Hill Townships. Grantees: Monte G. Ballou, Sr. and Monte G. Ballou, Jr. Grantor: Monte G. Ballou, Sr. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1180.
April 13: 2.009 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Robert T. and Noel H. Long. Grantors: James J. Mislang, II and Irene H. Sabol. Excise Tax: $64. Value: $32,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1189.
April 14: 10 Acres, Todd Township. Grantee: Tailwater Holdings, LLC. Grantors: Kevin T. and Amber G. Bickford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1231.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Sukumar and Harisha Atla. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1234.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Michelle G. Madden. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1236.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Ramon F. and Maria R. Cabreja. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1238.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Near Heaven, LLC. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1240.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Keith E. and Kimberly S. Eagle. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1242.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: John Bittle, III and Loretta P. Bittle. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1244.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Christopher C. and Traci A. Crowell. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $180. Value: $90,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1246.
April 14: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Theresa M. Demarco. Grantor: Samuel Lago. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1248.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: William E. Packard, III and Renita L. W. Packard. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1263.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Mari L. Butler. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1265.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Don A. and Jane R. Irion. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1267.
April 14: 0.7 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Danny S. and Anna J. Beasley. Grantor: Jerry T. Pollard. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1269.
April 14: 2.407 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael J. and Jennifer C. Hinton. Grantor: Daniel P. Shatley. Excise Tax: $53. Value: $26,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1272.
April 14: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantee: Rebecca B. Hanner. Grantors: Kenneth L. Brown and Rebecca B. Hanner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1275.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: David Montoya. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1281.
April 14: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantees: Ian Moore and Hilary Porta. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1283.
April 14: 9.697 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Dennis R. and Margaret S. Dutton. Grantors: David A. and Christine A. Brinson. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1290.
April 14: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel M. Gaugert and Terry M. Harper. Grantor: Helen H. Savage. Excise Tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1295.
April 14: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Bent Tree Restorations, LLC. Grantors: Charles A. and Paula J. Weeks, Dennis C. Stapleton, Carolyn F. Johnson and L. Yvonne Vyskocil. Excise Tax: $65. Value: $32,500. Book: 0540. Page: 1298.
April 14: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey L. Roten and Victoria J. Oliver. Grantors: Jeffrey L. Roten and Victoria J. Oliver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0540. Page: 1303.
April 18: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Don E. Mills, Jr. Grantors: John J. Snow, III and ECM7, LLC. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1320.
April 18: 1.863 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Harvey R. and Debra K. Johnson. Grantors: John M. and Mary A. Bierman. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0540. Page: 1322.
