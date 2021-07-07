The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Apr. 5: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey K. and Denise J. Mills. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partnership, LTD. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1370.
Apr. 5: 0.625 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Floyd, Sharon, Danny Bobby J. and Tommy L. Richardson. Grantor: Floyd Richardson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1389.
Apr. 5: 7 Tracts, West Jefferson and Piney Creek Townships. Grantee: Herbert N. Francis Estate, Inc. Grantors: Emmet Cox, Herbert N. Francis and the Herbert N. Francis Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1391.
Apr. 5: 5.001 Acres, Creston Township, Grantee: Brandy N. Houser. Grantor: Ernest Houser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1395.
Apr. 5: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Kurtis and Charles Lewis. Grantors: Bruce H. and Joyce Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1398.
Apr. 5: 25.7 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Kurtis and Charles Lewis. Grantors: Bruce H. and Joyce Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1401.
Apr. 5: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Robert B. Huffman. Grantors: Larry S. and Carol H. Kendrick. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1421.
Apr. 6: 0.119 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Capital City Stow-N-Go, LLC. Grantor: Sonflower Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1454.
Apr. 6: 4.271 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Abigail Phipps. Grantors: James and Lisa Rash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1457.
Apr. 6: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jonathan L. Bradley and Edward M. Hull Jr. Grantors: Kelly L. and Dawn M. Shores. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1492.
Apr. 6: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Sharon L. Taley. Grantors: NC Country Land, LLC, Benjamin Beshears and Joseph Shipbaugh. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1495.
Apr. 6: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantor: Howard H. Davis. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1516.
Apr. 6: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jane L. Estreicher. Grantors: NC Country Land, LLC, Benjamin Beshears and Joseph Shipbaugh. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1527.
Apr. 6: 4.888 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Junior Wilcox and Jacob, Joshua, Christina, Rebecca and Clifton McCoy. Grantor: Arnold E. Tuggle. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1531.
Apr. 6: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Timothy A. Harless. Grantors: Ronnie E., Mary M., Robert L. and Nancy S. Barker. Excise Tax: $166. Value: $83,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1543.
Apr. 7: 0.893 Acres, West Jefferson. Grantee: Diane B. Dixon. Grantor: Ardean Banner. Excise Tax: $501. Value: $250,500. Book: 0525. Page: 1566.
Apr. 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Mher Saribekyan. Grantors: NC Country Land, LLC, Benjamin Beshears and Joseph Shipbaugh. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1584.
Apr. 7: 1.760 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Lee A. and Linda M. Shaw. Grantor: William H. Bowers. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1615.
Apr. 7: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantee: Gary Spiert. Grantors: David H. Penny Jr. and Angel C. Penny. Excise Tax: $176. Value: $88,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1639.
Apr. 7: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantee: Roger M. Gupton. Grantors: John S. Schmidt Jr. and Kathleen C. Schmidt. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1643.
Apr. 7: 0.830 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cedar Hill Park, LLC. Grantors: Patsy E. Dancy, Nina E. Guajardo, Johnny and Nancy Eller, Marvin Eller Jr., Roy and Betty J. Ebert, Gary and Susan E. Day and Ray and Nancy E. Gragg. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1645.
Apr. 7: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dawson S. and Brooklyn R. Shepherd. Grantors: Jeffrey G., Tina B. and Seth A. Sheets. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1654.
Apr. 7: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Shelly R. Church. Grantors: George P. Greene Jr. and Derenda G. Greene. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1667.
Apr. 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Haley Parker. Grantors: NC Country Land, LLC., Benjamin Beshears and Joseph Shipbaugh. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1704.
Apr. 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Edward J. Perkins. Grantors: NC Country Land, LLC., Benjamin Beshears and Joseph Shipbaugh. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1721.
Apr. 8: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Michael and Yvonne Lorichon. Grantors: Arthur D. and Judy Hawks. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1740.
Apr. 8: 1.000 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Danny K. Medley II and Danny and Joyce Medley. Grantor: Danny K. Medley II. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 1773.
Apr. 8: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Donald K. and Shirley W. Vancamp. Grantors: Jeffrey T. and Angela M. Goodman. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1776.
Apr. 8: 3 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Lazy Dogz, LLC. Grantors: Thomas C. Mehder and the Mehder Family Trust. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1781.
Apr. 8: 4 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Plumbline, LLC. Grantors: Charles M. and Norma B. Adams. Excise Tax: $326. Value: $163,000. Book: 0525. Page: 1784.
