The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steve and Melba E. Johnson. Grantors: Barry and Sandra Schwartz. Excise Tax: $1,370. Value: $685,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0288.
Mar. 24: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jerry and Deborah Klein. Grantor: Hugh Heine. Excise Tax: $848. Value: $424,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0310.
Mar. 24: 3 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Wendy L. Lewis. Grantors: David M. Cole and Wendy L. Lewis. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0313.
Mar. 24: 0.511 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Dustin Greer. Grantor: Anita M. Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0316.
Mar. 24: 0.837 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Dustin Greer. Grantors: Timothy D. and Trish Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0319.
Mar. 25: 1 Lot, Lansing. Grantees: Michael C. and Pam F. Shaw. Grantors: Nancy M. and Mac Fennell and the Mac and Nancy Fennell Living Trust. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0347.
Mar. 25: 2.16 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: John A. Allison IV and Elizabeth M. Allison. Grantors: Bradley D., Lena B., Stanley R. and Vasta Z. Pruitt, Nena P. and Joseph P. Kaan and Richard and Crystal L. Maynard. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0351.
Mar. 25: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: George and Deborah Dennis. Grantors: Suzanne S. Fisher, Aimee A. Platt and the Fisher Family Trust. Excise Tax: $640. Value: $320,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0372.
Mar. 25: 0.525 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph K. Greer. Grantors: Tony, Diane and Shelley Phillips, Darren and Emily Pruitt and Joseph K. Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0400.
Mar. 25: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Gregory L. and Janet Bradshaw. Grantors: James Ronnie, James Randall, and Frankie S. D. Ross and Janey Bradshaw. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0525. Page: 0406.
Mar. 25: 1 Lot, Lansing. Grantee: John E. Link. Grantors: James H. and Johnnie Hastings. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0429.
Mar. 25: 1 Lot, Lansing. Grantee: Roy W. Stephens. Grantors: Michael D. and Angela R. Perry. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0525. Page: 0432.
Mar. 25: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Kevin and Erin Sheen. Grantors: Larry and Kathy Lombardi. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0434.
Mar. 26: 0.472 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Frederick F. and Cheryl H. Dean. Grantors: James J. and Brenda P. Dixey. Excise Tax: $620. Value: $310,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0487.
Mar. 26: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Gabyslr Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Paul A. Felts Jr. and Heather A. Felts. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0494.
Mar. 26: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeffrey J. and Theresa P. Myers. Grantor: George C. Bowman. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $1,200. Book: 0525. Page: 0497.
Mar. 26: 1 Acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Justin J. Kotzmoyer and Jessie K. Pardue. Grantors: Sarah E. Marshall and Jody M. Kelly. Excise Tax: $335. Value: $167,500. Book: 0525. Page: 0500.
Mar. 26: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Overall Joy, LLC. Grantors: Larry P. and Sharon G. Hodgson. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0512.
Mar. 26: 11.211 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Eric Z. and Mary Sexton. Grantors: William H. and William C. Bowers. Excise Tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0515.
Mar. 26: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Denise B. Farlow. Grantors: Richard F. and Linda D. Johnson and Steven N., Raymond N., Katie L. and Brandi Farlow. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0518.
Mar. 26: 1 Tract, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Chris and Steve Griffin. Grantors: Andrew S. Moore and the Biliee G. Moore Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0541.
Mar. 26: 1 Lot, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Tyler J. and Kathy H. Robinson. Grantor: NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0593.
Mar. 26: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Emma M. Walker. Grantors: Madge B. McNeill and the Revocable Trust Agreement of Madge B. McNeill. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0600.
Mar. 26: 1 Tract, Laurel Township. Grantee: Kenneth A. Boaz. Grantors: Stephen E. and Elizabeth B. Climer. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0618.
Mar. 26: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Christophey F. and Carolyn G. Baker. Grantors: Douglas W. and Jana A. Boven. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0646.
Mar 29: 2.013 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Grantor: Betty J. Miller. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0785.
Mar. 29: 8.05 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Zechariah M. and Michelle S. Rowe. Grantors: Georgia F., James R., Janice, Richard G. and Carol Greer, Michael and Mary D. Block, Ella M. and Ralph Shepherd, Lenna V. Rineair, Geneva C. and Kenneth Spencer, Roger L. and Judy A. Poe and Kevin, Lorie, Sonya, Danny and Lori Tedder. Excise Tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0525. Page: 0788.
Mar. 29: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Marcia P. Britt. Grantors: David M. and Susan L. Primm. Excise Tax: $115. Value: $57,500. Book: 0525. Page: 0824.
