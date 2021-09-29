The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
June 2: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bryan and Sherri L. Murray and John R. and Amber B. Solis. Grantors: Jim Williams and Karen S. Rittenhouse. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2341.
June 2: 10 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Ben J. Farley. Grantors: Abner B. Fortner III and Kandace W. Fortner. Excise Tax: $338. Value: $169,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2345.
June 2: 3 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Joseph A. Latka. Grantors: Don M. Bagwell and Kelly Swope. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2363.
June 3: 2.500 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Carol P. Parker. Grantors: Neal L. and Janice Belt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2434.
June 3: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Donna L. B. Hale. Grantors: Jerry and Donna C. Bare. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2439.
June 3: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sharon E. Cheek. Grantor: Shelia E. Cope. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2444.
June 3: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sharon E. Cheek. Grantor: Randall D. Edwards. Excise Tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0527. Page: 2448.
June 3: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Maggie’s Coterie, LLC. Grantors: Frank and Jean Denny and John N. and Helen A. D. Batchell. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2465.
June 3: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Frank and Jean Denny and Helen A. D. Batchell. Grantor: Maggie’s Coterie, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2467.
June 3: 3.006 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Rickey D. and Joevelyn Miller. Grantors: Kenneth B. Allen and Cassandra L. Cartwright. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2489.
June 3: 2.365 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Sidney T. and Jeannie F. Gambill. Grantors: Robert S. and Kerri B. Gambill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2492.
June 3: 1.607 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Stephen F. Chiccarelli. Grantors: Jerry D. and Brenda A. Powers. Excise Tax: $29. Value: $14,500. Book: 0528. Page: 0021.
June 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James B. and Minnie R. Wilcox. Grantors: Chad W. and Sarah A. Emerine. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0024.
June 4: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Robert C. Houser Jr. and Christopher A. and Lisa M. Houser. Grantors: Christopher A. and Lisa M. Houser. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0079.
June 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald B. and Deborah Hatfield. Grantors: Randy D. and Lucinda E. Stephens. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0081.
June 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William E. and Karla R. Vaughn. Grantor: Kirk Parrott. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0083.
June 4: 3 Acre, Clifton Township. Grantee: David W. Tanner. Grantors: John R. and Elsie R. Tanner. Excise Tax: $47. Value: $23,500. Book: 0528. Page: 0085.
June 4: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Joshua and Alicia Cruey. Grantors: Eddie D. and Angela B. Stansberry. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0094.
June 4: 2 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Christopher H. and Nori A. Conner. Grantors: Randy W. and O’Lain Smith. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0100.
June 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Zachary T. Gettinger and Emily Hopkins. Grantors: Megan S. and Luke Staley. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0115.
June 4: 2 Lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Horace L. Gates. Grantors: Stephen M. and Susan R. Eichler and the Stephen M. Eichler and Susan R. Eichler Joint Trust Agreement. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0131.
June 4: 0.500 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Derek B. Wyatt and Angela N. Arnette. Grantors: Michael and Jennifer M. Allen. Excise Tax: $316. Value: $158,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0136.
June 4: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel M. Martinez. Grantors: Josue and Evelyn Guzman. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0155.
June 4: 9.277 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Berkeley B. Wilson Jr. and Barbara K. Wilson. Grantors: Jack L. and Martha Miller. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0528. Page: 0157.
June 4: 47.324 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel and the Reitzel Funded Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0180.
June 4: 5.114 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel and the Reitzel Funded Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0183.
June 4: 8.079 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel and the Reitzel Funded Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0186.
June 4: 20.284 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel and the Reitzel Funded Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0189.
June 4: 5.141 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel and the Reitzel Funded Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Bobby L. and Betty H. Reitzel. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0192.
June 4: 0.393 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantee: Jill Pugh. Grantor: Marcella Doby. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0528. Page: 0194.
