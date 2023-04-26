The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 1: 2 acres, Elk Township. Grantee: William J. Moretz. Grantors: Sandra A. Vannoy, James A. Todd. Excise tax: None. Value: $520,900. Book: 0547. Page: 1051.
Nov. 1: 40.507 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Hess and Son Construction, Inc. Grantors: Robert L. Perry, Shirley A. Perry. Excise tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1055.
Nov. 1: Lot 18, Creston Township. Grantees: Thomas Irwin, Renee Irwin. Grantors: Margaret C. Pappas, Monica A. Riley. Excise tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1075.
Nov. 1: 1.183 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Sandra A. Vannoy, James A. Todd. Grantors: Sandra A. Vannoy, James A. Todd. Excise tax: None. Value: $357,200. Book: 0547. Page: 1097.
Nov. 1: Tract 1, Obids Township. Grantees: Joseph Alfisi, Lisa Alfisi. Grantors: Robert A. Liberatore, Juana M. Liberatore. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1100.
Nov. 1: Lot 3, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Alfredo Cabibbo, Patricia Cabibbo. Grantors: Allen L. Yates, Sharon W. Yates. Excise tax: $1,550. Value: $775,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1102.
Nov. 1: Lot 26, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Richard W. Perritt. Grantors: Livingston Living Trust. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1126.
Nov. 1: Two tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tenir, LLC. Grantor: Three Crosses, LLC. Excise tax: $3,150. Value: $1,575,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1134.
Nov. 1: 0.07 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Edward W. Waddell. Grantor: John K. Brown. Excise tax: None. Value: $269,700. Book: 0547. Page: 1136.
Nov. 1: Three tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Kevin M. Worley, Sandy J. Worley. Grantor: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Excise tax: $24. Value: $14,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1138.
Nov. 2: 1 acre, Obids Township. Grantees: Scott M. Lane, Janice M. Lane. Grantor: Gary R. Blevins. Excise tax: $862. Value: $431,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1148.
Nov. 2: Unit 201, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lonnie R. Denny, Tina S. Denny. Grantors: James J. Davies Living Trust, Jean G. Davies Living Trust. Excise tax: $740. Value: $370,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1151.
Nov. 2: 0.345 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Rose Marie E. Duffy Living Trust. Grantor: Brink Investment Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $780. Value: $372,600. Book: 0547. Page: 1165.
Nov. 2: Lot 16, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Bruce A. McFadden, Colleen McFadden. Grantor: Christmas Mountain Development Company. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1176.
Nov. 2: Lot 17, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Archie M. Bennett, Joan B. Bennett. Grantor: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1179.
Nov. 2: Two lots, Creston Township. Grantee: Earl G. Castle, Jr. Grantor: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Excise tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1182.
Nov. 2: Two tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Jose L. Mendez Jr., Heather M. Mendez. Grantor: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Excise tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1184.
Nov. 3: 1.582 acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Ruth M. Eastridge, Sarah A. Pride. Grantors: Ruth M. Eastridge, Ruth M. McFadden. Excise tax: None. Value: $154,300. Book: 0547. Page: 1219.
Nov. 3: 2 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Brigid Q. Morgan. Grantors: Charles Blythe, Judith B. Blythe. Excise tax: $53. Value: $26,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1249.
Nov. 3: Two tracts, Creston Township. Grantees: Lynette M. Vielot, Erick J. Vielot, Hillery V. Roney. Grantors: Harold J. Fennimore, Lorraine Summerlin. Excise tax: $114. Value: $57,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1263.
Nov 3: Lot 47, Creston Township. Grantee: Edward L. Rowe. Grantor: Marc D. Alexander. Excise tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1276.
Nov. 3: 1.885 acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Darren B. Jolly. Grantors: Ralph Sorrell, Elizabeth Sorrell. Excise tax: $57. Value: $81,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1279.
Nov. 3: Three lots, Creston Township. Grantee: Stony M. Davis. Grantor: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Excise tax: $12. Value: $8,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1282.
Nov. 3: Two lots Creston Township. Grantee: Billy L. Western. Grantor: Pleasant Sounds, LLC. Excise tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1284.
Nov. 3: Lot 48, Creston Township. Grantee: Edward L. Rowe. Grantors: Tracy M. Miller, Linda S. Machia. Excise tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1289.
Nov. 4: Lot 32, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard E. Lowe, Jr., Melanie M. Lowe. Grantors: Adam J. Cohen, Katherine Cohen, Andrew Cohen. Excise tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1299.
Nov. 4: Three lots and 0.231 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: J. Reyes Barcenas Lopez, Graciela A. Barcenas. Grantors: The Keys 2015 Living Trust. Excise tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1330.
Nov. 4: Lot 33, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: John C. Auten, Melissa K. Auten. Grantors: Bruce J. Brodfuhrer, Terri J. Brodfuhrer. Excise tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1373.
Nov. 4: Unit J-1, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John S. Smith, Billy R. Mooney, Jr. Grantors: Robert A. Jones, Mikala L. Russo. Excise tax: $940. Value: $470,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1376.
Nov. 4: Two lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. Cunningham, Dana Cunningham. Grantors: Philip E. Ray, Connie Ray. Excise tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1379.
Nov. 4: Lot 28, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: The Andrew W. Cerillo and Mary Lee Cerillo Living Trust. Grantors: Andrew W. Cerillo, Mary L. Cerillo. Excise tax: None. Value: $562,800. Book: 0547. Page: 1385.
Nov. 4: Two lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: David Tucker. Grantors: Mountain Homes of Ashe, LLC, JEAT Enterprises. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1388.
Nov. 4: 1.162 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles F. Ayscue, Lanier H. Ayscue. Grantors: Johnny A. Blevins, Amy M. Blevins. Excise tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.