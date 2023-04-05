The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 14: Lot 10, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeffrey T. and Michelle A. Berry. Grantors John T. and Dorothy C. Berry. Excise tax: $834. Value: $417,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2308.
Oct. 17: Lot 144-D, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: H. Lee Hetherington and Michelle C. Partridge. Grantors: H. Lee Hetherington and Michelle C. Partridge. Excise tax: None. Value: $111,900. Book: 0546. Page: 2358.
Oct. 17: 0.5 acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Teresa R. Orton. Grantor: Gregory Murphy. Excise tax: None. Value: $463,100. Book: 0546. Page: 2376.
Oct. 17: 3.099 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Edwards and Monica P. Comer. Grantors: Griffin S. and Dakota Goralski, Philip B. and Norma J. Kincaid. Excise tax: $310. Value: $251,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2400.
Oct. 17: 3 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Dana E. and Jennifer L. Gunn. Grantors: Robert Whitley, Jaclyn A. and Eric Dryden. Excise tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2407.
Oct. 17: 3.099 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantee: Jack Camp. Grantors: Edwards and Monica P. Comer. Excise tax: $502. Value: $251,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2427.
Oct. 17: 0.871 acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Mario L. Barrientos and Maria J. Calvillo Prado. Grantors: Brandon J. and Stacie Dillard. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2430.
Oct. 17: 3 tracts, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Timber Rivers Farm, LLC. Grantors: Brandon J. and Stacey C. Dillard. Excise tax: None. Value: $59,600. Book: 0546. Page: 2433.
Oct. 17: 16.867 acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Lynda H. Hambourger. Grantors: Kathy L. Holman, Kathy L. Powell, Ricky A. Holman, John R. Powell. Excise tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2437.
Oct. 17: 1.617 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Denning T. Buchter, Kaye C. Buchter. Grantors: Melissa A. Hager, Linda A. Soles Matthew Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $520. Value: $260,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2471.
Oct. 17: Townhouse A-2, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christopher Leber. Grantors: David M. Rushing Jr., Amanda W. Rushing, Tracy R. Wright. Excise tax: $822. Value: $411,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2474.
Oct. 17: Lot 7, Obids Township. Grantees: Mitchell Stewart, Randi Stewart. Grantor: Landseekers LLC. Excise tax: $480. Value: $240,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2478.
Oct. 17: 4 lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Stephen J. Blevins, Sandra P. Blevins. Grantors: Will M. Poe, Aubrey S. Poe. Excise tax: $88. Value: $44,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2481.
Oct. 17: 3 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Debra A. Burgess, Barbara L. Burgess. Grantor: Barbara L. Burgess. Excise tax: None. Value: $57,500. Book: 0546. Page: 2484.
Oct. 18: Lot 20, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Alfred R. Walden, Annette M. Walden. Grantors: Stephen J. Blevins, Sandra P. Blevins. Excise tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2488.
Oct. 18: 3.037 acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Heather H. Merlet. Grantors: Edna Sawyer, Ray Sawyer, Lisa Sawyer, James Sawyer, Yolanda Sawyer, Madge Sawyer, Brandy Sawyer, Wanda W. Sawyer, Vickie S. Blevins, Steve Blevins. Excise tax: $306. Value: $122,900. Book: 0546. Page: 2503.
Oct. 18: 2 tracts, Creston Township. Grantee: Maranda F. Banks. Grantee: Peggy R. Banks. Excise tax: None. Value: $38,300. Book: 0547. Page: 0014.
Oct. 18: 3 lots, Clifton Township. Grantees: Noah J. Joyner, Stephanie S. Joyner. Grantor: Steven B. Howell. Excise tax: $66. Value: $33,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0036.
Oct. 18: 10.185 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Donna Roush. Grantor: Ashley W. Price. Excise tax: $699. Value: $349,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0038.
Oct. 18: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Duane Pollard. Grantors: Gearleen Pollard, Vada Long, Jerry Long, John C. Pollard, Harold W. Pollard. Excise tax: None. Value: $44,400. Book: 0547. Page: 0056.
Oct. 19: Lot 5, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Joe Dicicco. Grantors: Christmas Mountain Development Company. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0065.
Oct. 19: 1.07 acres, Helton Township. Grantee: Rita S. Testerman. Grantor: Castine Yearick. Excise tax: $160. Value: $270,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0086.
Oct. 19: Lot 14-B, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Craig Carpenter, Teri Carpenter. Grantors: Larry P. King, Jaquetta K. King. Excise tax: $8. Value: $25,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0113.
Oct. 19: 5 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Roy D. Craven Sr., Roy D. Craven Jr., Rachel B. Craven. Grantors: Roy D. Craven Sr., Rachel B. Crave. Excise tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0116.
Oct. 19: Tract 3, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Roy D. Craven Jr., Amanda S. Craven. Grantors: Roy D. Craven Jr., Amanda S. Craven. Excise tax: None. Value: $180,200. Book: 0457. Page: 0122.
Oct. 19: 2 lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: KCS Property Investments, LLC. Grantors: James R. Powers, Shirley Powers. Excise tax: $126. Value: $63,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0131.
Oct. 20: 0.5 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Claudia P. Garcia, Adan T. Garcia. Grantors: Jackie W. Noblett, Mila Noblett. Excise tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0145.
Oct. 20: 2 lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Bryan K. Gay, Cristina L. Gay, Joshua M. Genovese, Kristin D. Genovese. Grantors: Richard D. Christian Jr., Crystal W. Christian. Excise tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0149.
Oct. 20: 2 tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Amber Calhoun, Lamont Campbell. Grantors: Billy W. Hall, Loretta H. Johnson, Bessie J. Hall. Excise tax: $365. Value: $182,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0152.
Oct. 20: 1.071 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Johnny A. Blevins, Amy M. Blevins. Grantors: Kathleen E. Hertz, Julie A. Snyder. Excise tax: $675. Value: $337,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0180.
