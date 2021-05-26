The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 1: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Bruce A. and Terese F. Reed. Grantor: Laurie L. Helgren. Excise Tax: $42. Value: $21,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0512.
Mar. 2: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Gregory K. Morris. Grantor: Peter R. Cabrera. Excise Tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0167.
Mar. 2: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael B. and Rhonda Lyon. Grantors: Jerry A. and Shannon M. Casselbury. Excise Tax: $104. Value: $52,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0209.
Mar. 2: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Cathy D. Pierce. Grantor: Finley Dula. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0219.
Mar. 2: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Nicholas T. and Jessica C. Gerrald. Grantors: Robert and Margaret S. Fernandez. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0228.
Mar. 3: 1.09 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Alyssa M. Farmer. Grantors: Rickie A., Angie, Billie M., Tamera and Angela J. Farmer and Donald and Sharon A. Trone. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0287.
Mar. 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Russell Coffland and Therese M. Kearns. Grantors: Douglas G. and Kristin Freas. Excise Tax: $206. Value: $103,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0313.
Mar. 3: 10.4877 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and Kelly Vannoy. Grantors: Philip G., Deborah P., Lisa R. and Mickey N. Bare and Joyce B. Current. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0386.
Mar. 4: 8 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Amanda G. Farmer. Grantor: Freda Perry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0446.
Mar. 4: 4.117 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Caitlyn Hall. Grantors: Ronnie A. and Regina B. Hall. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0448.
Mar. 4: 8.076 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Whitman Properties I, LLC. Grantors: Gary P. Whitman and the Gary P. Whitman Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0451.
Mar. 4: 6.405 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Travis and Beverlin Eason. Grantors: Terry and Nancy Preece, James T. and Deborah L. Gandour and Thomas Vinciguerra. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0454.
Mar. 4: 1.109 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert and Margaret Fernandez. Grantors: Derek L. and Falon H. Calhoun. Excise Tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0479.
Mar. 4: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Scott B. Sade and the Scott B. Sade Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Scott B. Sade. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0539.
Mar. 4: 1 Tract, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Kyle and Amber Cook. Grantors: Timothy D. and Barbara S. Sears. Excise Tax: $588. Value: $294,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0544.
Mar. 5: 4.5 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kristen A. McGuire, James D. Axsom and Kourie L. Underwood. Grantor: Jill C. Smith. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0588.
Mar. 5: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Sarah M. and Carrie A. McNeil. Grantors: James G. and Jennifer H. Judson. Excise Tax: $93. Value: $46,500. Book: 0524. Page: 0592.
Mar. 5: 0.006 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bridgetree Investments, LLC. Grantors: Bridgetree Investments, LLC, Donald J. Parsons Jr. and the Town of West Jefferson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0607.
Mar. 5: 1.47 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Michael G. Nichols and the Betty H. Nichols Living Trust. Grantors: Michael G. and Betty H. Nichols. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0615.
Mar. 5: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantee: Gloria Payne. Grantor: Mary Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0623.
Mar. 5: 2.463 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Trace Cannon. Grantor: Mary Winebarger. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0626.
Mar. 5: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Susan J. Taylor and the Taylor Family Trust. Grantors: Robert A. and Autumn T. Cline. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0629.
Mar. 5: 0.094 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Derek L. and Falon H. Calhoun. Grantors: James D. and Robin B. King. Excise Tax: $710. Value: $355,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0633.
Mar. 5: 7.166 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Russell J. and Anna Y. Castilow. Grantor: Kathy N. Sparrow. Excise Tax: $590. Value: $295,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0655.
Mar. 5: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steven W. and Patricia M. Dycus. Grantor: Matthew L. Shepherd. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0673.
Mar. 5: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael and Krista Tempkins. Grantors: John A. and Mary A. King. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0675.
Mar. 5: 7 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary R. Dougherty. Grantors: Jimmy C., Judy D., Johnny M. and Vicki E. Blevins. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0692.
Mar. 5: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Westley E. and Karen A. Stout. Grantors: Anthony W. and Sandra L. Crouse and Betty M. Byrd. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0696.
Mar. 8: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Joy Troxell. Grantors: Sarah E. Baldwin, the Spurgeon W. Baldwin Revocable Living Trust and the Spurgeon W. Baldwin Estate. Excise Tax: $570. Value: $285,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0703.
Mar. 8: 10.873 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Otto C. and Elena M. Fuentes and the Fuentes Living Trust. Grantors: Mark L. and Allyson T. Perlman. Excise Tax: $1,420. Value: $710,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0761.
