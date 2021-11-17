The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
July 2: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Eric Osborne and Avery Blevins. Grantors: Lanny K. and Betty L. Ballou. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0746.
July 2: 0.2656 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantee: Toby M. Miller. Grantors: Christopher and Beth K. Morley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0752.
July 2: 3.810 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Earl M. Cates, Katie Duffy and Timothy and Dianne Raynor. Grantors: Daniel W. and Sandara W. Dollar. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0756.
July 2: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John S. Sullivan. Grantor: LLS Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $350. Value: $175,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0758.
July 2: 1 Lot, Lansing Township. Grantees: Ringo Tavares and Victoria Trivett. Grantors: Collin and Santana Weaver. Excise Tax: $230. Value: $115,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0760.
July 2: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jeremy Marsh and Krystal S. Rhoden. Grantors: Buster Rupard and Maria Treto. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0778.
July 6: 2.519 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Holly E. Miller. Grantors: William C. and Janice Brown. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0823.
July 6: 0.992 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Michael A. and Hunter B. Lambert and Autumn Eldreth. Grantors: Angela Allen, Timothy Tobin, James and Allysa Roten, Zachary and Allison Dillow and Allison and Carol Roop. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0839.
July 6: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: William J. and Diann A. Whitehouse and the Whitehouse Family Living Trust. Grantor: Mountain Dreams Development Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0850.
July 6: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Edith Bare. Grantor: Edith Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0856.
July 6: 0.519 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantees: Amanda M. Djukic and the Amanda M. Djukic Trust. Grantor: Amanda M. Djukic. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0860.
July 6: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eric and Heather Mindel and the E & H Mindel Family Trust. Grantors: Elliott M. Mitchell Sr. and Rebecca H. Mitchell. Excise Tax: $239. Value: $119,500. Book: 0529. Page: 0877.
July 6: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Jeffrey W. Robinson, Sherry N. Day and the Revocable Living Trust of Sherry N. Day. Grantors: Sarah Hogan and Carol Banaitis. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0887.
July 6: 0.413 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Sherri B. Edwards. Grantors: Ronnie Hopkins, Hal Monsees and Bald Mountain Church Baptist, Inc. Excise Tax: $240. Value: $120,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0889.
July 6: 206.4 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Autry Properties, LLC. Grantors: Donna C. Jordan and the Jordan Family Trust. Excise Tax: $1,570. Value: $785,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0892.
July 6: 2.734 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Andrea C. Cornatzer. Grantors: Michael L., Maynard L. and Diana M., Hiatt, Jolene H. McKenzie and the Maynard L. Hiatt Estate. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0895.
July 6: 3.974 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Bradley W. Jordan. Grantors: Grant and Dayna P. Price. Excise Tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0899.
July 7: 1.058 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Barbara J. Boyden. Grantors: Barbara J. Boyden and the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. Excise Tax: $420. Value: $210,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0923.
July 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Robert E. and Sandra M. Befus. Grantors: Steven Condit and Midland Ira, Inc. Excise Tax: $94. Value: $47,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0951.
July 7: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Perkins Farm, LLC. Grantors: Billie K. and Kay B. Perkins. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 0956.
July 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Tahani I. and Mustafa K. Farah. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0977.
July 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: April C. Palmer. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NCCountry Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $28. Value: $14,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0981.
July 7: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Patrick and Faye A. Martin. Grantors: Edgar A. Roland Jr., John L. and Loretta R. Roland and Richard and Brenda R. Veler. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0987.
July 7: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Clement R. and Audrey L. S. Surak. Grantors: Thomas N. and Mary R. Lord. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0529. Page: 0992.
July 7: 0.338 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: George and April Colvard. Grantors: Peter L. and Betty M. Eller. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1020.
July 7: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Lauri M. Balbi. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $54. Value: $27,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1029.
July 7: 3.5 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Lee Q. McMillan and Tracie M. Downer. Grantor: Lee Q. McMillan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0529. Page: 1033.
July 7: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: David F. Braun. Grantors: Mildred B. Patterson, Helen Brockenbrough and Betty C. Hill. Excise Tax: $36. Value: $18,000. Book: 0529. Page: 1037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.