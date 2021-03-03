The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Dec. 21: 34.102 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Crystal G. Greer. Grantors: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0703.
Dec. 21: 2 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Crystal G. Greer. Grantors: Bobby D. and Mildred A. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0705.
Dec. 21: 270.657 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: QC Wet Lab, LLC. Grantors: Randy J. and Kathleen D. Bates. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0707.
Dec. 21: 3 Lots, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Monserrat T. Perez. Grantors: William and Marianne R. Via. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0709.
Dec. 21: 3 Tracts, Creston Township. Grantee: Palangjit Dharma Jarka Warn Foundation, Inc. Grantors: Pat C. and Kittaya Strickland. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0722.
Dec. 21: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: John A. Solimine and Jennifer Lobue. Grantors: Annette Vinding and Karen D. Berry. Excise Tax: $592. Value: $296,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0726.
Dec. 22: 2 Tracts, Hurricane Township. Grantees: Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Grantors: Allen J. and Joyce C. Taylor. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0750.
Dec. 22: 6.46 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantees: Leigh M. Wright, Claude D. Smith Jr. and the Leigh M. Write Trust. Grantors: John R. Wright, Claude D. Smith Jr. and the John R. Wright Living Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0820.
Dec. 22: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joseph H. Hodges. Grantors: Kevin R. and Crystal R. Shatley. Excise Tax: $134. Value: $67,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0823.
Dec. 22: 0.048 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael D. and Susan R. Samuel. Grantors: The Michael D. Samuel Revocable Trust and the Susan R. Samuel Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0827.
Dec. 22: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy A. and Cynthia L. Canup. Grantors: Terry D. and Nancy E. Preece. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0837.
Dec. 22: 4.62 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Wanda H. Shore. Grantors: Steven D., Christopher G., Araceli and Linda Shore. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0860.
Dec. 22: 1.963 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Manuel A. and Yvette C. Fabian, the Fabian Family Trust. Grantors: Manuel A. and Yvette C. Fabian. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0884.
Dec. 22: 1.977 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Cole T. and Kelly Edwards. Grantors: Thomas D., Mary L. and Debbie Jordan and Margaret B. Coldiron. Excise Tax: $460. Value: $230,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0916.
Dec. 22: 1 Lot, Clifton Townships. Grantees: Kenneth R. Bowyer Jr. and Kathleen D. Grenough. Grantors: Eric B. and Nancy M. Rosemond. Excise Tax: $652. Value: $326,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0937.
Dec. 22: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Sonya S. Garmon. Grantors: Edward H. and Eloise T. Brown. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0954.
Dec. 22: 2 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert L. and Gail C. Alba. Grantor: Spanish Oaks Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 0957.
Dec. 22: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Richard D. Ehrhart. Grantors: Robert T. and Jane S. Myers. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0961.
Dec. 22: 0.497 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Larry M. Bonde Donahue. Grantors: Mark E. and Linda B. Miller. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0987.
Dec. 22: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jamie and Ivonne Cooper. Grantor: Cheryl Claassen. Excise Tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0521. Page: 0997.
Dec. 23: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: David F. Kolb and the David F. Kolb Living Trust. Grantors: Steven P. Duprey and Stephan C. Wylie. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1045.
Dec. 23: 6.4 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James B. and Travis L. Woodie. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Carol R. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1074.
Dec. 23: 1.03 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: James B. and Travis L. Woodie. Grantors: Jimmy D. and Carol R. Woodie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1078.
Dec. 23: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Jon and Barbara B. Lindsey. Excise Tax: $610. Value: $305,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1084.
Dec. 23: 1.576 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Kelly M. Price. Grantor: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $312. Value: $156,000. Book: 0521. Page: 1089.
Dec. 29: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Walton N. and Susan B. Smith, Ryan M. and Berkeley S. Yorkery. Grantor: Evan J. O’Neil. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1244.
Dec. 29: 272.070 Acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Gary S. Henneberry and the Gary S. Henneberry Revocable Trust. Grantors: Gary S. and Vicki C. Henneberry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1251.
Dec. 29: 12.864 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Sharon E. Gough. Grantors: Billy J. and Janice W. Henson, Jeffrey D. and Robin H. Goss. Excise Tax: $155. Value: $77,500. Book: 0521. Page: 1275.
Dec. 29: 2 Parcels, Pine Swamp & West Jefferson Townships. Grantee: Reid J. Miller. Grantors: Reid J. and Freda C. Miller, the Freda C. Miller Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0521. Page: 1279.
