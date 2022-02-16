The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David R. and Kyoko C. Funabashi. Grantors: Houston and Talara Clark. Excise Tax: $474. Value: $237,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1162.
Aug. 25: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Ronald, Neva and Evan L. Peaden. Grantors: Gary D. and Pat A. Thomas. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1197.
Aug. 25: 0.343 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Angela W. Church and Lisa E. Trivette. Grantor: Amy M. Wyatt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1255.
Aug. 25: 0.441 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joshua and Miranda D. Wingler. Grantors: Joshua and Miranda D. Wingler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1261.
Aug. 26: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gary D. and Katherine L. Roth, the Gary D. Revocable Trust and the Katherine L. Roth Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1307.
Aug. 26: 27.3660 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: David A. and Dawn M. Ward. Grantors: Joseph C. and Peggy R. Cheek. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1319.
Aug. 26: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Powell Family Revocable Trust. Grantors: Charles Hipple and Ann O. Carpenter. Excise Tax: $280,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1321.
Aug. 26: 31.333 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Edwin M. Watson and Beverly G. Hoffman. Grantors: Kenneth M. and Ruby J. Watson. Excise Tax: $458. Value: $229,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1336.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Peter W. Westlake. Grantors: Mitchell and Lisa Rippy. Excise Tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1358.
Aug. 26: 4.5 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Jason L. Fry and Marika J. Deppmeyer. Grantors: David L. and Karen B. Shirlin. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1384.
Aug. 26: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Swan Avenue Investments, LLC. Grantor: Edie L. Dunn. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1419.
Aug. 26: 9.635 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Virginia W. Roten. Grantors: Virginia W., James D. and Carl J. Roten and the James D. Roten Estate. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1429.
Aug. 26: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Gregory A. and Lois J. Parker. Grantors: David J. Lepach, Sr. and Cindy Lepach. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1459.
Aug. 26: 3 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Mary B. Joyner. Grantors: Charles W. and Debra E. Jones. Excise Tax: $382. Value: $191,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1470.
Aug. 27: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Allen E. Gant III and the Allen E. Gant III Revocable Trust. Grantor: Allen E. Gant III. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1473.
Aug. 27: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thorne A. Martin and Miriam G. Clayton. Grantor: Jennifer L. Parsons. Excise Tax: $548. Value: $274,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1493.
Aug. 27: 1.545 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Thomas J. and Suzanna N. Hayes. Grantor: Godwin Twins, Inc. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1496.
Aug. 27: 1 Acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Susan G. Pierpoint, James M. Powers, Janis P. Roten, Sandra G. Lemly and Virginia G. Wagner. Grantors: Estella I. B. P. Goss and James M. Powers. Excise Tax: $4. Value: $2,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1506.
Aug. 27: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Simpson Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantors: John T. and Ann. L. Rothrock. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1520.
Aug: 27: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: William D. and Beverly M. Lapiana. Grantors: Gregory A. and Lois J. Parker. Excise Tax: $397. Value: $198,500. Book: 0531. Page: 1523.
Aug. 27: 0.864 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cole and Ashlyn D. Jordan. Grantors: Maurice and Debbie W. Jordan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1527.
Aug. 27: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Allison R. Williams. Grantor: Helen M. Roark. Excise Tax: $206. Value: $103,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1537.
Aug. 27: 4.883 Acres, Hilton Township. Grantees: Steven L. and Rachel C. N. Lewis. Grantors: Larry G. and Carolyn H. Lewis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1537.
Aug. 30: 2 Tracts, Laurel Township. Grantees: Richard and Mary White. Grantors: Herbert and Kate Hoosier. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1559.
Aug. 30: 4.701 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Karen Hefner. Grantor: Jesse Brown. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1563.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Chris C. and Marivick C. Que. Grantors: Dwight T. Snyder and Beverly Clayton. Excise Tax: $878. Value: $439,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1587.
Aug. 30: 15.487 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: James H. Culbreth Jr. and Kate B. Culbreth. Grantors: Lynn B. Kemp. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1619.
Aug. 30: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: William K. and Cindy C. Pleasant. Grantors: Stephen P. and Sharon W. Allen. Excise Tax: $6. Value: $3,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1629.
Aug. 30: 140.854. Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Daniel L. and Kathleen Clarke-Pearson. Grantors: Grover L. Matlock, Jr. and Katherine O. Matlock. Excise Tax: $1,656. Value: $828,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.