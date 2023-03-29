The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 10: Tract 5, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Joshua A. Testerman. Grantors: Edward V. and Arbadella Testerman. Excise tax: None. Value: $21,800. Book: 0546. Page: 1762.
Oct. 10: Tract 3, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Joshua A. Testerman. Grantors: Joshua A. and Mark W. Testerman. Excise tax: None. Value: $57,200. Book: 0546. Page: 1764.
Oct. 10: 0.702 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Donna Hardy. Grantors: Margaret S. Cassidy, Vicki Hathorn and Richard W. Herman. Excise tax: $14. Value: $552,200. Book: 0546. Page: 1766.
Oct. 10: 42.151 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe County. Grantors: Billie Jo W. Walker, Jody F. Walker and Joann G. Woodie. Excise tax: $2,398. Value: $1,617,900. Book: 0546. Page: 1779.
Oct. 10: 2 tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ashe County. Grantor: Shirley A. Church. Excise tax: $1,848. Value: $3,901,900. Book: 0546. Page: 1787.
Oct. 11: 17.916 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Ashe Professional Properties, Inc. Grantors: Mary Wallace, Rita W. and Justin Testerman. Excise tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1796.
Oct. 11: Lot 21, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sidney P. and Cindy Strickland. Grantor: Melinda W. Johnson. Excise tax: $702. Value: $351,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1808.
Oct. 11: 6 acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Kenneth J. Chelcun. Grantors: Josephine E. Brooks, Deborah Tolbert, Deborah Lynn B. Fox, Mark S., Geneva, Michael J., Michael D. and Terri Brooks. Excise tax: $192. Value: $96,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1816.
Oct. 11: 0.481 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Loranne J. McLauchlan and Michael D. McKosky. Grantors: Nancy J. Moller. Excise tax: None. Value: $167,700. Book: 0546. Page: 1840.
Oct. 11: Lot 6, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tina B. Krause. Grantors: Kevin S. and Tracie L. Combs. Excise tax: $770. Value: $385,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1880.
Oct. 11: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Gabyslr Enterprise, LLC. Grantors: Hal and Geraldine Lackey. Excise tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1899.
Oct. 12: 1.705 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Steven M and J. Lindsay Lowe. Grantors: Dwight W. and Sharon K. Austin. Excise tax: $226. Value: $113,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2003.
Oct. 12: Tract 3, Elk Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Nikki P. Yarborough. Grantors: Brian K. and Sherry R. Brown. Excise tax: $365. Value: $182,500. Book: 0546. Page: 2025.
Oct. 13: Lot 9, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Kurt M. and Jillian C. Franke. Grantors: Daryl E. and Whitley A. Matkins. Excise tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2037.
Oct. 13: 3.175 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Ulrike Foley. Grantor: Kurtly J. Joseph and Amber F. Byrd. Excise tax: $875. Value: $437,500. Book: 0546. Page: 2072.
Oct. 13: Lot 27, Clifton Township. Grantees: Zachary S. and Courtney L. Hendrix. Grantors: David Poole, Jacqueline Diaz, IRA and Midland IRA, Inc. Excise tax: $62. Value: $31,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2093.
Oct. 13: 1.95 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Antonya J. Swann. Grantor: Edith M. Bare. Excise tax: $28. Value: $23,400. Book: 0546. Page: 2124.
Oct. 13: 2.11 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Antonya J. Swann. Grantor: Edith M. Bare. Excise tax: $34. Value: $66,400. Book: 0546. Page: 2127.
Oct. 13: 1.015 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dave and Lindsey Calverley. Grantors: Michael A. and Sarah C. Benes. Excise tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2130.
Oct. 13: Lot 19, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Gambill Properties, LLC. Grantors: Kenneth A. and Brenda J, Mauer. Excise tax: None. Value: $40,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2132.
Oct. 13: 2 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Inga J. and Rimgaudas Dereskevicius. Grantors: Kenneth A. and Brenda J. Mauer and WB Islander Escape, LLC. Excise tax: $1,017. Value: $508,500. Book: 0546. Page: 2135.
Oct. 13: 1.876 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Harry and Kimberly D. Eisenhauer. Grantor: Kimberly W. Baldwin. Excise tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2170.
Oct. 14: 35 acres, Elk Township. Grantee: C. Paul Widener. Grantors: Jennifer L. Chandler., C. Paul Widener and Lydia G. Wagoner. Excise tax: None. Value: $336,600. Book: 0546. Page: 2187.
Oct. 14: 6.792 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Marc E. and Kim R. Houston. Grantors: Marc E. and Kim R. Houston. Excise tax: None. Value: $224,100. Book: 0546. Page: 2223.
Oct. 14: 2 lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gregory S. and Alison M. Tart. Grantors: William B. and Tracy D. Vannoy. Excise tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2226.
Oct. 14: 5.108 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Eskinder and Dori Hailu. Grantors: John E. and Kathryn W. Bush. Excise tax: $650. Value: $325,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2241.
Oct. 14: 0.762 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Midtown Industrial Park, LLC. Grantor: Anne H. Winebarger. Excise tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2273.
Oct. 14: 3 lots, Taylor Glen. Grantee: David Tucker. Grantors: Mountain Homes of Ashe, LLC and JEAT Enterprises. Excise tax: $168. Value: $84,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2279.
Oct. 14: 3 tracts, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Stephanie and Elissa Stefanides. Grantor: Mara L. Taylor. Excise tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2281.
Oct. 14: Lot 10, Jefferson Township. Grantees: John T. and Dorothy C. Berry. Grantors: John Thomas Jr. and Lois S. Berry Living Trust. Excise tax: $894. Value: $417,000. Book: 0546. Page: 2306.
