The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
April 29: 44.957 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Kenneth W. Nilson Jr. and Donna L. Nilson. Grantors: Michael L., Michael M. and Susan H. Orlando. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1361.
April 29: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Sean L. and Latisha T. Ellis. Grantors: Joseph Shipbaugh, Benjamin Beshears and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0526.
April 29: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantees: Ivette V. Avila and Carlos M. and Isabella M. Rodriguez. Grantor: Creekside Pointe, LLC. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1393.
April 29: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael S. and Marlen Davis and the Davis Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Michael S. and Marlen Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1421.
April 29: 14.446 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Equity Trust Company FBO Jonathan J. Hanger IRA. Grantor: William L. Ingram. Excise Tax: $154. Value: $77,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1455.
April 29: 1 Lot, Helton Township. Grantees: Luie, Colleen S. and Louis A. Brennan. Grantor: Creekside Pointe, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1458.
April 29: 13.124 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: James J. and Elizabeth B. Hartzell. Grantor: Crystal Hodges. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1462.
April 29: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Shelva and Lauren N. Greer. Grantors: Terry B. and Shelva Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1465.
April 30: 31.786 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Philip C. and Carole B. Hartzog. Grantors: Philip C. and Carole B. Hartzog. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1467.
April 30: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: WMP Rocky Top Enterprises, LLC. Grantors: Jimmy and Deborah Chitwood. Excise Tax: $116. Value: $58,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1487.
April 30: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Tamar J. Rose. Grantors: Jeffrey C. and Judy J. Bennett. Excise Tax: $266. Value: $133,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1490.
April 30: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Susan L. Smith. Grantor: RJK Partnership. Excise Tax: $65. Value: $32,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1493.
April 30: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mabro Properties, LLC. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1496.
April 30: 3 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Clifford R. and Rhonda L. Clune. Grantors: Christopher L. and Amanda C. Arnold. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1499.
April 30: 1.375 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sharon L. Williams. Grantors: Robert M. and Ashley W. Fletcher. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1520.
April 30: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jeffery S. and Catherine M. McKinney. Grantors: John E. and Deborah A. L. Frankie. Excise Tax: $342. Value: $171,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1539.
April 30: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantees: Peter J. and Jill K. Dejak. Grantors: Kevin J. Jones and Lea A. Lovins. Excise Tax: $902. Value: $451,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1560.
April 30: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Cer James L. Spainhour and Phatcharanan Pimmungwai. Grantors: Currie and Sonia Dowless. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $1,500. Book: 0526. Page: 1575.
May 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Eduardo R. and Kelly M. Ovante. Grantor: Shannon D. Woods. Excise Tax: $920. Value: $460,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1600.
May 3: 5.401 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael A. Kearney II and Jessica M. Kearney. Grantors: Robert L. and Deborah A. Pinckney and the Pinckney Trust. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1640.
May 3: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William E. Vannoy and the William E. Vannoy Descendants Trust. Grantors: William E. and Melissa P. Vannoy. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1645.
May 3: 3.9 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John W. Stephens Jr. Grantor: Imogene Stephens. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1648.
May 3: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Wanda L. Koenig. Grantor: Richard F. Koenig. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1651.
May 3: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Griffin L. and Stefanie W. Gideon. Grantor: Carolyn S. Carpenter. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1677.
May 3: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samuele A. Wilson and Abigail R. Reece. Grantors: Shawn E. Horton and Amanda B. Knighten. Excise Tax: $380. Value: $190,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1680.
May 3: 1.50 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Pruitt Hollar, LLC. Grantors: Tammie Pruitt-Coffey and Paul, Michael, Juanita, Gregory, Cindy Y. and Gail W. Pruitt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1693.
May 3: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph D. and Amanda E. Park. Grantors: John Z. and Patricia M. Moran. Excise Tax: $690. Value: $345,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1697.
May 4: 8,216 square feet, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David M. and Grishka Woodie. Grantor: Tony G. Woodie. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0526. Page: 1738.
May 4: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dana Q. and Joyce E. Shatley. Grantors: Dortha S. Nichols and Dana Shatley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 1740.
