The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to February 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
March 18: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Carlos and Rosemary Pena. Grantors: Christopher J. and Linda M. Gulya. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1073.
March 18: 0.067 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles A. and Lisa D. Bare. Grantor: Wanda D. Bare. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1096.
March 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Kyle T. and Kristin E. Martin. Grantors: Bernard V. Rosage, Sr. and Minnie M. Rosage. Excise Tax: $642. Value: $321,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1143.
March 18: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Richard B. and Juliana R. Cobb. Grantors: Charles and Grace Ruegemer. Excise Tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1163.
March 18: 1 Acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Kyle and James L. Javurek. Grantor: David J. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $268. Value: $134,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1203.
March 21: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ronald and April Weaver, Elizabeth Kosloski and Malabu W. Campbell. Grantors: Ronald and Deborah S. Weaver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1243.
March 21: 10.005 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: David R. Mercer and Erin R. Hanlin. Grantors: Richard S., Stephanie S. and Roderick Billette, David R. Mercer and Erin R. Hanlin. Excise Tax: $256. Value: $128,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1267.
March 21: 6.249 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Steven D. and Elizabeth T. Weaver. Grantors: Edward J. Miller, Sr. and Nancy Miller. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1285.
March 21: 1.537 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Noah J. and Daisy A. Finley. Grantors: George L. Finley, Jr. and Cathy and Patricia E. Finley. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1328.
March 22: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: CLP Fund-1, LLC. Grantors: R. Wayne and Jimmie S. Underwood. Excise Tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1361.
March 23: 21.175 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jacques R. and Madeline I. Lecour. Grantors: Gale H. and Patricia C. Elliott, Rita E. Eller and Walter F. Eller, Jr. Excise Tax: $264. Value: $132,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1402.
March 23: 0.871 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria Treto. Grantors: Orval L. and Marilyn Miller. Excise Tax: $318. Value: $159,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1422.
March 23: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Bruce Beitman. Grantor: Overlook Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1428.
March 23: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Grantors: Jody M. and Sarah Kelly. Excise Tax: $109. Value: $54,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1435.
March 23: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Thomas P. and Amy L. Elszasz. Grantor: Sandra S. Miller. Excise Tax: $55. Value: $27,500. Book: 0539. Page: 1507.
March 24: 17.258 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John R. and Cynthia L. Miller. Grantor: Scott Dolan. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1556.
March 24: 27 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: ECM7, LLC. Grantor: WMHH Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $5,400. Value: $2,700,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1572.
March 24: 9 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Elk Creek Mountain Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Grantor: WMHH Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1587.
March 24: 1 Tract, North Fork Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Glenda S. Wallace. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1591.
March 24: 1 Tract, North Fork Township. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantors: Harlene Bennett, Mary C.Osborne and Glenda S. Wallace. Excise Tax: $462. Value: $231,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1594.
March 24: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph R. and Wanda B. Wells. Grantors: Elwin J. and Sarah I. Buchanan and the Sarah I. Buchanan Trust. Excise Tax: $870. Value: $435,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1603.
March 24: 0.897 Acres Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Eugenia Cox. Grantor: Jesse Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1611.
March 24: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jacky B. Ritter, Jr. and Mary H. Ritter. Grantor: Mary H. Ritter. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 0539. Page: 1614.
March 24: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: George C. and Linda Piemonte. Grantor: Joseph E. Coppolo, III. Excise Tax: $86. Value: $43,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1617.
March 24: 5.382 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Christopher E. Hash. Grantor: Joanne J. Hash. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0539. Page: 1619.
March 24: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Maria S. Kiser. Grantors: Paul E. and Joyce J. Church. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1622.
March 25: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Greg D. and Amber M. Patterson. Grantors: Timothy C. Lang and Christine L. Copley. Excise Tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1624.
March 25: 11.573 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Bobby J. Lewis and Valerie Blamer. Grantors: Gary and Debra L. Prange. Excise Tax: $330. Value: $165,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1668.
March 25: 1.85 Acres, Lansing Township. Grantee: Gina V. White. Grantor: Anne Z. Cofone. Excise Tax: $52. Value: $26,000. Book: 0539. Page: 1695.
