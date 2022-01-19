The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Aug. 10: 16 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Darron and Jessica Dotson. Grantors: Sarah, Anne, Thomas G., Karen P. and William M. Greer, Samuel Jackson, Sean and Anna Gray and David Scott. Excise Tax: $228. Value: $114,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2159.
Aug. 10: 2 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantee: Laura F. Brake. Grantors: Mark T. and Carol F. Scott. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2166.
Aug. 10: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William Michael, Maria I. and William Martin Spencer. Grantors: George E. and Beatrice C. Booth. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2169.
Aug. 10: 1 Acre, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sharon E. Cheek. Grantors: Mitchell D. and Nancy K. Edwards. Excise Tax: $76. Value: $38,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2181.
Aug. 10: 1.855 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: John S. Witherspoon II. Grantors: John S. and Dorothy M. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2185.
Aug. 10: 2 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Emmitt J. and Kimberly W. Friesland. Grantors: John S. and Dorothy M. Witherspoon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2188.
Aug. 10: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Matthew A. and Casey B. Smith. Grantors: Bill and Janice Henson. Excise Tax: $270. Value: $135,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2191.
Aug. 10: 16.890 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jeremy and Amanda Williams. Grantor: Cindy S. Parsons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2203.
Aug. 10: 6.369 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Cindy S. Parsons. Grantors: Cindy S. Parsons. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2205.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantee: Patricia L. Calloway. Grantors: Patrick S. and Bonnie L. Murphy. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2220.
Aug. 11: 1 Unit, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel W. Allen. Grantor: Jefferson Station Partners, Ltd. Partnership. Excise Tax: $135. Value: $67,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2243.
Aug. 11: 2.54 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Martha J. Curd. Grantors: Sangsoon and Youngsoon Koh. Excise Tax: $69. Value: $34,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2246.
Aug. 11: 2 Tracts, Helton Township. Grantee: PPT International, LLC. Grantors: Donald E. and Le T. Weimer. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2261.
Aug. 11: 2.352 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Gail H. Gentry. Grantors: Shawn A. and Sheila O. Gentry. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2266.
Aug. 11: 3 Tracts, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Robert G. Letourneau and Robb E. Illich. Grantors: Terry J., Diana A., Terrill J. and Ruth L. Gilley. Excise Tax: $508. Value: $254,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2280.
Aug. 11: 4 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Gregory M. Cole and Ashley L. Perry. Grantors: Joseph B. and Pamela Burgess, Gregory M. Cole and Ashley L. Perry. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2324.
Aug. 11: 3.626 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kermit M. and Susan Hughes. Grantors: Robert E. and Sarah S. McNeill and Randy H. and Cynthia M. Smith. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2349.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen and Annete Moore. Grantor: Five Rhodes Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $115. Value: $57,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2352.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Eric and Sarah Belknap. Grantors: Donald B. and Amanda C. Thomas. Excise Tax: $113. Value: $56,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2354.
Aug. 11: 5.190 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Esteban A. S. and Mary E. S. Otzoy. Grantors: Kenneth C. and Billie G. Gardner. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2357.
Aug. 11: 6.771 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James and Laura Baxley. Grantors: Mark T. and Carol F. Scott. Excise Tax: $108. Value: $54,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2359.
Aug. 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Zachary J. Moore and Amanda L. Johnson. Grantors: Christopher and Mary F. Wezyk. Excise Tax: $63. Value: $31,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2362.
Aug. 12: 0.805 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Alvina and Christina Best. Grantors: Mickeal and Becky Goss. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0530. Page: 2373.
Aug. 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: James and Kay Legros. Grantor: Larry F. Fitzgerald. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2376.
Aug. 12: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Liberty Homes, LLC. Grantor: Margaret P. Jenkins. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2380.
Aug. 12: 1 Lot, Todd Township. Grantee: Donna H. Kelly. Grantor: Mahlon Peterson. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2388.
Aug. 12: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: 545 S. Main, LLC. Grantor: Pack Fan Investments, LLC. Excise Tax: $275. Value: $137,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2402.
Aug. 12: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sonja B. Williams. Grantors: Gerald and Shelley Elliott. Excise Tax: $245. Value: $122,500. Book: 0530. Page: 2405.
Aug. 12: 6.705 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Russell G. and Ann G. Estes. Grantor: Patricia H. Dancy. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2425.
Aug. 12: 1 Unit, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Stacy W. Cliff. Grantors: William H. and Peggy B. Moreland and the William H. Moreland and Peggy B. Moreland Living Trust. Excise Tax: $348. Value: $174,000. Book: 0530. Page: 2431.
