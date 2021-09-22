The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 28: 4.681 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Benjamin R. H. Krause and Sydney A. Fulmer. Grantor: Jason V. Pierce. Excise Tax: $384. Value: $192,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1883.
May 28: 4.282 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Charles E. Wright. Grantors: Harry L. and Barbara M. Callahan. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1898.
May 28: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Wesley M. Martin and Melissa M. Farrell. Grantor: Fleetwood Falls, Inc. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1903.
May 28: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Don Cybalski, Malcom Calder and the Don Cybalski and Malcom Calder Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Donald M. Cybalski and Malcom A. Calder. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1935.
May 28: 3 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantee: CFFC Real Estate, LLC. Grantors: Gary L. and Wanda S. Simison. Excise Tax: $170. Value: $85,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1943.
May 28: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James M. and Rhonda B. Herman. Grantors: Roger L. and Chan S. Lambert. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1951.
May 28: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Bryan W. and Maeva C. Woodworth. Grantors: Alonzo F. and Deborah S. Yarbrough and the Yarbrough Revocable Living Trust. Excise Tax: $1,180. Value: $590,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1953.
May 28: 10 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Nancy Oliver. Grantor: Nancy Oliver. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1978.
May 28: 9.43 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Daniel R. and Robin F. Halsey. Grantor: Patricia B. Coleman. Excise Tax: $192. Value: $96,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1982.
May 28: 3 Lots, Clifton Township. Grantee: Tracy R. Bare. Grantor: Christopher A. Roten. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2024.
May 28: 3.161 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Jose R. Luna and Emelia P. Olvera. Grantor: West Mill CK. Farms, LLC. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2027.
May 28: 1.023 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Larry W. Shumate. Grantor: Mary E. Roten. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2037.
June 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Aaron and Melanie Dagonhardt. Grantor: Ryan K. Velie. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2066.
June 1: 0.751 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Barrie F. and Vasoula P. Isaac. Grantors: James H. and Constance H. Graham. Excise Tax: $806. Value: $403,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2125.
June 1: 1 Lot, Crumpler Township. Grantees: Ronnie E. and Wendy B. Spencer. Grantors: Pat D. and Nancy P. Woodard. Excise Tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2150.
June 1: 5.42 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Steven Boczon. Grantor: Maria Boczon. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2193.
June 1: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Simon Stickel and Christine Hoffman. Grantors: Steven and Stephanie Boczon. Excise Tax: $532. Value: $266,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2196.
June 1: 2.141 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Timothy and Carmen Wood. Grantors: Keith M. Erikson and Kelly M. Hannum. Excise Tax: $14. Value: $7,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2210.
June 1: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Rudolph D. and Rachel L. Seiler. Grantors: Rudolph D., Rachel L. and Lisa P. Seiler. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2214.
June 1: 0.273 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven N. and Charles N. Darr. Grantor: Steven N. Darr. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2217.
June 1: 53.357 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Dean S. and Shelley A. Taylor. Grantors: Johnny F. and Sandra R. Pinto. Excise Tax: $930. Value: $465,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2220.
June 2: 2 Tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jean and Frank Denny and Helen A. D. Bachtell. Grantor: H2M, LLC. Excise Tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0527. Page: 2248.
June 2: 0.811 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: The Woodlands Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Woodland Property Group, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2252.
June 2: 0.98 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: David Rodriguez II. Grantor: Rondal Sturgill. Excise Tax: $375. Value: $187,500. Book: 0527. Page: 2256.
June 2: 2.467 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: George Q. Rennich and Jane C. Sasser. Grantors: Jonathan A. and Kristen A. Wile. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2272.
June 2: 6.794 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: John P. C. and Natalie N. G. Rodeniser. Grantors: Brian T. and Wendi L. Hargett. Excise Tax: $107. Value: $53,500. Book: 0527. Page: 2276.
June 2: 6.132 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John B. and Briana A. Isaac and the John B. Isaac and Briana A. Isaac South Caroline Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $220. Value: $110,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2288.
June 2: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Gary G. Womack. Grantors: Paul A. and Barbara J. Woods. Excise Tax: $1,070. Value: $535,000. Book: 0527. Page: 2291.
June 2: 0.95 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Brandon Thomas and Hannah Williams. Grantors: Justin and Chandra H. Phillips. Excise Tax: $291. Value: $145,500. Book: 0527. Page: 2294.
June 2: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Stephen P. Shearin. Grantor: Roberta L. Vioret. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2333.
June 2: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: JRB Properties of NC, LP. Grantors: James F. Hughey Jr. and Kristina R. Hubbard. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 2335.
