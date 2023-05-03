The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 4: 8.340 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: RMBH, LLC. Grantors: Sarah J. Sheets, Ricky Sheets. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1392.
Nov. 4: Lot 15, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Janice H. Booth. Grantors: Marianne F. Ayala, Marianne Ferguson. Excise tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1394.
Nov. 4: 0.257 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Chuck Barker, Penny Barker, Shelly Maricle, Ashleigh Maricle. Grantor: Joseph H. Ashley Jr. Excise tax: $12. Value: $26,700. Book: 0547. Page: 1400.
Nov. 4: 7.988 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Justin Hurley, Jennifer Hurley. Grantor: Joseph H. Ashley Jr. Excise tax: $55. Value: $234,200. Book: 0547. Page: 1406.
Nov. 4: Four tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Paddy Mt. Properties, LLC. Grantors: Irama Valdes-Hobby, Stephen Lorenzo, Jessica T. Lorenzo. Excise tax: $470. Value: $235,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1408.
Nov. 4: Three lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Billie Jo W. Walker. Grantor: H&M Holdings of Ashe County, LLC: Excise tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1421.
Nov. 4: Two tracts, Chestnut Hill. Grantees: Erwin R. Boer, Natalia C. Hernandez. Grantors: Margaret A. McClelland, Mark H. McClelland. Excise tax: $1,220. Value: $610,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1423.
Nov. 7: 1 acre, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Kenny Blevins. Grantor: Mary P. Blevins. Excise tax: None. Value: $20,400. Book: 0547. Page: 1443.
Nov. 7: Two tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Tammie Pruitt-Coffey, Paul Coffey, Melane G. Barber. Grantors: Tammie Pruitt-Coffey, Cindy Y. Pruitt, Gregory T. Pruitt, Juanita B. Pruitt, Michael L. Pruitt, Paul Coffey, Gail W. Pruitt. Excise tax: None. Value: $97,400. Book: 0547. Page: 1482.
Nov. 7: Lot 26, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Nathan M. Faggard. Grantor: Linda D. Burgess. Excise tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1487.
Nov. 7: 1.095 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: ACF Land, LLC. Grantors: Timothy A. Miller, Stephanie L. Foster-Miller. Excise tax: $370. Value: $185,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1507.
Nov. 7: 1.5 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Dahr J. Tanoury, Tammy K. Tanoury. Grantors: Kenneth A. Harless, Donna C. Harless. Excise tax: $840. Value: $420,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1510.
Nov. 7: Lot 3, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: David Cygielman, Myka Cygielman. Grantors: Timothy L. Keys, Debra R. Keys, The Keys 2015 Living Trust. Excise tax: $254. Value: $127,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1513.
Nov. 7: Five lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Evangel Assembly of God. Grantor: North Carolina Assemblies of God, Inc. Excise tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1526.
Nov. 7: 3.381 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: KS Bank, Vicki M. Lanier. Grantors: KS Bank, Jimmy L. Watts. Excise tax: $52. Value: $528,300. Book: 0547. Page: 1539.
Nov. 7: 29.5 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Judith A. Barnett. Grantors: Arthur D. Brooks, Linda K. Brooks. Excise tax: None. Value: $138,300. Book: 0547. Page: 1541.
Nov. 7: Two tracts, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Jeffrey A. Brooks. Grantors: Arthur D. Brooks, Linda K. Brooks. Excise tax: None. Value: $40,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1544.
Nov. 7: 3.1 acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Charles E. Marze, Margaret B. Marze, Amanda M. Olivares. Grantors: Charles E. Marze, Margaret B. Marze. Excise tax: $5. Value: $2,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1547.
Nov. 8: Lot 258, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Note Country LLC. Grantor: James C. Harper. Excise tax: $1. Value: $3,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1568.
Nov. 8: 2.501 acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Aavaas Capital, LLC. Grantor: The Broadway Group, LLC. Excise tax: $3,400. Value: $1,700,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1574.
Nov. 8: 8 acres, Creston Township. Grantees: William S. Keene, Marjorie C. Keen. Grantors: Daniel M. Stahl, Margaret J. Stahl. Excise tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1594.
Nov. 8: Six lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Susan R. Miller. Grantors: Jon Calloway, Calloway Investments Profit Sharing Plan and Trust. Excise tax: $750. Value: $375,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1599.
Nov. 9: Lot 10, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas K. Duane, Diane L. Duane. Grantors W. Daniel Pate, Sara Jane H. Pate. Excise tax: $346. Value: $100,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1609.
Nov. 9: Two lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John J. Orsillo, Barbara-Ann Orsillo. Grantors: James R. Maxam, Lisa C. Maxam. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1613.
Nov. 9: Lot 17-A, Laurel Springs Township. Grantees: Garrett M. Carter, Penelope L. Carter, Garrett M. Carter Trust. Grantors: Garrett M. Carter, Penelope L. Carter. Excise tax: None. Value: $8,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1615.
Nov. 9: Lot 17, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: John J. Orsillo, Barbara-Ann Orsillo. Grantors: David MacNeil, Kimberly A. MacNeil. Excise tax: $1,300. Value: $650,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1619.
Nov. 9: Unit D-2, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Sandra Tedder. Grantors: Edwin B. Knox, Mary Lou Knox. Excise tax: $410. Value: $205,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1642.
Nov. 9: 0.214 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mason A. Calhoun. Grantors: Glenn S. Bare, Lorianne H. Bare. Excise tax: $245. Value: $122,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1680.
Nov. 9: Lot 9, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ryan A. Wells, Angela K. Wells, Wells Trust. Grantors: Edward Sotomayor, Ivette Cartagena. Excise tax: $1,170. Value: $585,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1711.
