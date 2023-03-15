The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 3: 5.684 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Gary Kirchner, Joan D. Puls-Kirchner. Grantors: Travis E. and Nayada Hoyt. Excise tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1106.
Oct. 3: 0.7083 acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Jimmy Wayne and Sharon Jones. Grantors: Jimmy Wayne, Sharon and Shannon Jones. Excise tax: None. Value: $9,200. Book: 0546. Page: 1130.
Oct. 4: 1 lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Bald Ego LLC. Grantors: Dane W. and Denise A. Johnson. Excise tax: $960. Value: $480,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1137.
Oct. 4: 2 lots, Peak Creek Community. Grantees: John H. and Kelly L. Gilmore. Grantors: William E. and Ann S. Simmons and River Wes, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Value: $97,100. Book: 0546. Page: 1140.
Oct: 4: 1.25 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Arlene Letourneau Revocable Trust and Laura A. Garren. Grantors: Theodore B., Patricia D. and Blanche Kingsbury. Excise tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1154.
Oct. 4: 5 acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Christopher L. Sawyer. Grantors: Terrance and Yvonne Cornelis. Excise tax: $486. Value: $243,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1158.
Oct. 4: 1 Lot, Pine Springs Township. Grantees: Catherine W. and Billy R. Parker. Grantors: Anthony W. and Vivian B. Strickland. Excise tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1177.
Oct. 4: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantees: Todd S. and Sarah Steele. Grantors: Charles P. and Patricia M. Diggle. Excise tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1179.
Oct. 4: 1.25 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Arlene Letourneau Revocable Trust and Laura A. Garren. Grantors: Evelyn B. and Charles Thon, Diane B. Hirshfield, Ellis Anderson, Lawrence J. Jaubert Jr., Ruth B. Ruth M. and Calvin L. Bennett. Excise tax: $13. Value: $6,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1182.
Oct. 4: 0.421 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: 1GoldenTree LLC. Grantor: Cross Fireflys LLC. Excise tax: $863. Value: $431,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1192.
Oct. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: RC III LLC. Grantor: Barbara T. Travis. Excise tax: $68. Value: $34,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1199.
Oct. 4: 12.238 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Dennis E. and Angela J. Brown. Grantors: Bradson J. And Melissa A. Hager. Excise tax: $635. Value: $317,500. Book: 0546. Page: 1202.
Oct. 4: 11.516 acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Brian R. Williams. Grantors: Edwin R. and Paula S. Williams. Excise tax: None. Value: $531,600. Book: 0546. Page: 1206.
Oct. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Beverly J. Black. Grantors: Joyce L. Campbell and Nell Hudler. Excise tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1211.
Oct. 5: 1 Lot, Obids Community. Grantees: Patrick and Carmen Traitor. Grantors: Danny and Candice F. Sullivan. Excise tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1226.
Oct. 5: 2.053 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Robin R. Romano. Grantors: Mitchell J. and Patricia L. Calloway. Excise tax: $898. Value: $449,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1247.
Oct. 5: 0.131 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert J. and Robin R. Romano. Grantors: Rachel R. Bowman. Excise tax: $6. Value: $96,100. Book: 0546. Page: 1263.
Oct. 5: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Troy G. and Leslie Hayes. Grantors: Cynthia R. Deal and Diane E. Littlefield. Excise tax: $1,400. Value: $700,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1266.
Oct. 5: 2.54 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Eric and Elizabeth Martin. Grantors: Margaret S. Cassidy, Vicki Hathorn and Richard W. Herman. Excise tax: $52. Value: $552,200. Book: 0546. Page: 1309.
Oct. 5: 3 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantee: Todd A. Mayo. Grantors: Geraldine W. and Carson L. Wood, Jennie E. and Lonnie B. Miller, Timothy W., Tausha Y., Teddy F., Linda, Matthew M. and Lisa D. Wilcox. Excise tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1323.
Oct. 5: 1.253 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: The Flanary Family Trust. Grantor: Tim R. Luckwaldt. Excise tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1342.
Oct. 5: 0.78 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Deloris K. Miller. Grantor: Mary M. Hincher. Excise tax: None. Value: $34,700. Book: 0546. Page: 1344.
Oct. 6: 1 acre , Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel S. and Tomi R. Budd. Grantors: Andrew J. and Susan C. Powers. Excise tax: $642. Value: $321,000. Book: 0546. Page: 1346.
Oct. 6: Unit C, Old Fields Township. Grantee: John and Dianne Holdsworth Living Trust. Grantors: John W. and Dianne Holdsworth. Excise tax: None. Value: $234,400. Book: 0546. Page: 1360.
