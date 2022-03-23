The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to Feb. 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Feb. 1: 4.61 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Roy G. and Patsy D. Roten. Grantors: Roy G. and Patsy D. Roten, Benny R. and Gail R. Parsons and James E. and Joyce R. Johnson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 1975.
Feb. 1: 1 Lot, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Malachi Poe. Grantor: Susan R. Miller. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0537. Page: 1979.
Feb. 1: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Robert and Stephanie Chapman. Grantor: Darrell A. Hampton, Sr. Excise Tax: $1,018. Value: $509,000. Book: 0537. Page: 1982.
Feb. 1: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Carmen and Nicolae Albu. Grantor: Travis L. Cornett. Excise Tax: $334. Value: $167,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2004.
Feb. 1: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Bright Home Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Muriel M. O’Shea. Excise Tax: $8. Value: $4,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2039.
Feb. 1: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Sharon R. and Lindsay McGrady, Brian and Rebecca R. Boatwright and Avery E. and Janet S. Roark. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2042.
Feb. 1: 1.403 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kenneth and Joellen Myers. Grantor: Silver Moon Development, LLC. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2064.
Feb. 2: 4.601 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Arlen B. Bard. Grantors: Arlen Bard, Gina B. Gentry, Susan B. Hollingsworth and Cathy Lasater. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2112.
Feb 2: 4 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Arlen B. Bard. Grantors: Arlen Bard, Gina B. Gentry, Susan B. Hollingsworth and Cathy Lasater. Excise Tax: $315. Value: $157,500. Book: 0537. Page: 2119.
Feb. 2: 1.667 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Hugh D. and Kelsi N. Crouch. Grantors: Joseph E. Gaglioti and Roberta D. Weigell. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2128.
Feb. 2: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: NC Country Land, LLC. Grantors: Tyler J. and Kathy H. Robinson. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2157.
Feb. 2: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gary R. Blevins. Grantors: James M. and Joey D. Elliott, Thomas and Kathy L. Holderfield, Gary R. and Kathleen J. Blevins and the Kathleen J. Blevins Estate. Excise Tax: $260. Value: $130,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2161.
Feb. 2: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantee: 211 River Rock, LLC. Grantors: Jerry L. Ford, Sr. and Kathleen R. Ford. Excise Tax: $1,258. Value: $629,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2165.
Feb. 3: 14.267 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: David R. Landrum. Grantor: Leah M. Landrum. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2199.
Feb. 3: 0.630 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Anna C. McNamara. Grantors: Joan D. Brady and Westa K. Marshall. Excise Tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2249.
Feb. 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Jerry M. Harmon. Grantor: Kay B. Perkins. Excise Tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2271.
Feb. 3: 11 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Nela’s Nest, LLC. Grantors: James M., Jean A. and Pauline M. Kiker and Rita K. Bloom. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2273.
Feb. 3: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Gary R. and Patricia A. Feimster. Grantors: Michael E. and Jacqueline K. Helms. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2279.
Feb. 3: 1.8 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: Anthony C. Hernandez and Katherine Acosta. Grantors: Chadly S. and Alisha F. Sorknes. Excise Tax: $790. Value: $395,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2284.
Feb. 4: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Jennifer K. Hess. Grantor: Genaro L. Jacobo. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2306.
Feb. 4: 3.5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Craig L. Testerman. Grantors: Terry L. and Judy C. Testerman. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2318.
Feb. 4: 1 Unit West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Frank S. Merrill, Jr. and Janet L. Stanaland. Grantors: John K. Brown and Mabro Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $290. Value: $145,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2337.
Feb. 4: 6 Lots, Fleetwood Township. Grantee: Almost Retired, LLC. Grantors: Marc and Luann Shupp. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2342.
Feb. 4: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Matthew S. and April R. Barnes. Grantors: Delmer G. and Juanita Roten. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2345.
Feb. 4: 2.270 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jason H. and Nicolette E. Severt. Grantors: Jason H. and Nicolette E. Severt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0537. Page: 2348.
Feb. 4: 5 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Emily J. Murphy. Grantors: Shane and Kimberly B. Blevins and Larry and Ginger B. Greer. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2366.
Feb. 4: 0.773 Acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Janet Hervey. Grantor: High South Development Corporation. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2397.
Feb. 7: 0.573 Acres, Obids Township. Grantee: Rostob, Inc. Grantor: Fidco, LLC. Excise Tax: $780. Value: $390,000. Book: 0537. Page: 2455.
Feb. 7: 90.789 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Conservancy. Grantors: Carl, Sue and Greg Rash. Excise Tax: $900. Value: $450,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0039.
Feb. 7: 9.420 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Logan L. Richardson. Grantors: Ricky W. and Norma Hartzog. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0043.
