The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 7: 2.007 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jonathan R. and Kathryn J. Phillips. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2173.
May 7: 1 Acre, Clifton Township. Grantee: Hope After Dope Ministries of the High Country, Inc. Grantors: John K. Eller Jr. and Catherine J. Eller. Excise Tax: $280. Value: $140,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2201.
May 10: 3.808 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Jonathan D. and Sabrina H. Dixon. Grantors: George W. Phillips II and Karen K. Phillips. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2263.
May 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Kevin E. Cheek and the Cheek Family Trust. Grantor: Patsy E. Miller. Excise Tax: $1,080. Value: $540,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2266.
May 10: 77.93 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Keith and Teshia Dillard. Grantors: Tommi T. Nevin, Andrew Sobey Jr., Patricia Sobey and Patrick M. and Ann P. Gorham. Excise Tax: $194. Value: $97,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2304.
May 10: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Lloyd M. and Shannon J. Pearson. Grantors: Ryan A. and Susan A. Jones. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0526. Page: 2310.
May 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Charles G. and Pauline G. Humphreys. Grantors: James C., Jeffrey R. and Mary M. Rutland. Excise Tax: $502. Value: $251,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2325.
May 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Terry J. Berrier and Molly M. Chisholm. Grantors: Perry T. and Penny D. Sexton. Excise Tax: $554. Value: $277,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2351.
May 10: 9.05 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Abraham, Miranda E., Milagros and Roberto Diaz. Grantors: Dan C. and V. Diane Johnson. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2368.
May 10: 0.617 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: William R. Wilson II and Lori A. Calloway. Grantors: Chris W. and Maude L. Goodman. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2387.
May 10: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Judith D. Ivey. Grantors: Craig W. and Donna Johnson. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2430.
May 10: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Mark A. and Susan S. Stutts. Grantors: David D. Horton and Destiny D. and Fate D. Longleg. Excise Tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2451.
May 10: 2 Tracts, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Edward and Stephanie Hamrick. Grantors: Daniel R. Wheaton Jr. and Alice D. Wheaton. Excise Tax: $84. Value: $42,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2455.
May 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Richard R. Jarman Jr. and Matthew J. Solomon. Grantors: Jack C. Case Jr. and Lori Case. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2457.
May 10: 1.01 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Woodrow D. Absher. Grantors: Nathaniel S. and Kirsten J. Seatz. Excise Tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2467.
May 11: 10.611 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Taylor J. and Amber K. Share. Grantors: Eric T. and Candice Wetzel. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2484.
May 11: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Russell B. and Christine D. Long. Grantor: Charlotte M. Bunch. Excise Tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2488.
May 11: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Sue A. Wolf. Grantors: Leonel and Hannah Romero. Excise Tax: $424. Value: $212,000. Book: 0526. Page: 2493.
May 11: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Jill Santos. Grantors: John R. and Barbara A. Cove. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0017.
May 11: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: J. Randall Eller. Grantors: Ben and April Huffines. Excise Tax: $44. Value: $22,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0019.
May 11: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Larry D. and Annette G. Goodwin. Grantors: Todd E. and Joan S. Smith. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0038.
May 11: 0.929 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: William M. Hardin Jr., Deborah H. Welch and Teresa H. Richardson. Grantor: Sue M. Hardin. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0040.
May 11: 10.175 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: James R. and Deborah R. Eller. Grantor: Mark P. Termine. Excise Tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0043.
May 11: 1.843 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Austin M. Rupard. Grantors: Danny J. and Carolyn S. Eldreth. Excise Tax: $160. Value: $80,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0046.
May 11: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Edith M. Bare. Grantors: Robert B. and Lois R. Groves. Excise Tax: $880. Value: $440,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0053.
May 11: 3.33 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas L. Givins and Katherine J. C. and Berkeley S. Brown. Excise Tax: $575. Value: $287,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0065.
May 11: 1.41 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Wilburn Family Trust. Grantors: Edward W. and Mary L. Wilburn. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0096.
May 12: 1.286 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Stewart P. and Christin T. Boone, Elizabeth Sikora and Julie Brown. Grantors: Edwin C. and Frances B. Jones. Excise Tax: $510. Value: $255,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0099.
May 12: 1 Lot, Clifton Township. Grantees: Todd E. and Leanne R. Radbaugh. Grantees: Micheal Elliott. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0121.
May 12: 1 Acre, Clifton Township. Grantee: Brent Williamson. Grantors: Frances W. Williamson and the Francis W. Williamson Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $10. Value: $5,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0124.
