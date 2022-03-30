The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
To view previous land transfers up to Feb. 2022, visit www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Feb. 7: 5.193 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Gena M. and Vijay K. K. Ellison. Grantor: Gena M. Ellison. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0538. Page: 0094.
Feb. 7: 2.867 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: James D. Welch. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $58. Value: $29,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0097.
Feb. 7: 4.503 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: James D. Welch. Grantors: Samuel B. and Shirley A. Church. Excise Tax: $91. Value: $45,500. Book: 0538. Page: 0099.
Feb. 7: 4.503 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Jason K. Welch. Grantors: James D. and Jorene Welch. Excise Tax: $91. Value: $45,500. Book: 0538. Page: 0101.
Feb. 7: 1.476 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael W. and Elizabeth D. Viers. Grantor: Rebecca D. Hitt. Excise Tax: $22. Value: $11,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0113.
Feb. 8: 1 Lot, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Armando C. Rivera and Irsa M. Vargas. Grantors: Benjamin Beshears, Joseph Shipbaugh and NC Country Land, LLC. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0117.
Feb. 8: 1.766 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Rachel Carpenter and Janie Norwood. Grantor: Sue B. Helms. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0150.
Feb. 8: 1.106 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Douglas R. Wilford and the Douglas R. Wilford Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Robert B. Kravitz. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0153.
Feb. 8: 1 Lot, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: David M. Keyse. Grantors: Robert G. and Gina M. Courter. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0157.
Feb. 9: 2.782 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew B. and Jamie G. Bledsoe. Grantors: Jeffery D. and Robin Goss. Excise Tax: $288. Value: $144,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0179.
Feb. 9: 3 Tracts, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Debbie L. Hawkins. Grantor: Moises G. Hernandez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0198.
Feb. 10: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: William J. Sands. Grantor: Ritz C. Ray. Excise Tax: $62. Value: $31,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0223.
Feb. 10: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Brett and Leigh Phillips. Grantors: Paul S. and Carolyn C. Donohue. Excise Tax: $50. Value: $25,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0242.
Feb. 10: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Dram Tree Properties, LLC. Grantors: William C. Rowan, Barden Culbreth and Tarheel Specialties of Lumberton, Inc. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0246.
Feb. 11: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Joseph S. and Megan Davy. Grantor: Teddy R. Huffman. Excise Tax: $32. Value: $16,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0262.
Feb. 11: 3 Lots, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James W. and Sandra R. Merrill. Grantors: Jonavan E. and Stephani Canty. Excise Tax: $1,020. Value: $510,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0297.
Feb. 11: 8.290 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Cindy R. Pierce. Grantors: Lee Q. McMillan, Robert F. Downer, Jr. and Tracie M. Downer. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0329.
Feb. 11: 2.013 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Hugh B. and Tammy W. Wooten. Grantors: George and Debra Hinebaugh. Excise Tax: $926. Value: $463,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0356.
Feb. 11: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Duane E. Esarey and Janet L. Johnson. Grantor: Sandra L. Ziglar. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0376.
Feb. 14: 3.701 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Lee Q. McMillan and Tracie M. Downer. Grantor: Lee Q. McMillan. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0395.
Feb. 14: 0.272 Acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Jack L. and Dayna E. Brown and Cynthia B. Gauss. Grantor: Town of Lansing. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0397.
Feb. 14: 14.850 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Alchemy Investments, LLC. Grantors: Walter L. and Cynthia W. Ashley. Excise Tax: $282. Value: $141,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0403.
Feb. 14: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Andrew N. and Olivia L. Estep. Grantors: Michael R. and Anna L. Demetrio. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0409.
Feb. 14: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Timothy J. Brown. Grantors: Bradley W. and Miranda Jordan. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0418.
Feb. 14: 11 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas E. and Angela E. Naumann. Grantors: Donna S. Right and Amanda R. and Lisa W. Sowards. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0475.
Feb. 14: 2 Tracts, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas E. and Angela E. Naumann. Grantor: Harvest Time Rentals, Inc. Excise Tax: $20. Value: $10,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0478.
Feb. 14: 6 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas E. and Angela E. Naumann. Grantor: Donna S. Wright. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0480.
Feb. 14: 12 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Roy G., Judy P. and Christopher Poe. Grantors: James R. Neubaum, Carolen S. Spolowitz and the Carolen S. Spolowitz Estate. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0538. Page: 0488.
Feb. 15: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Samantha G. Hamby and Samuel A. Osborne. Grantors: Samantha G. Hamby and Samuel A. Osborne. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0510.
Feb. 15: 0.483 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Paul J., Robyn A. and Deborah B. Johnston, the Paul J. Johnston Revocable Trust and the Deborah B. Johnston Revocable Trust. Grantors: Paul J. and Deborah B. Johnston. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0538. Page: 0515.
