The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Sept. 2: 153.5 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Noble Jake, LLC. Grantors: Christopher V., Elizabeth, David C., Joy, Larry K., Robin, Karen I., Glenn T., Barbara E. and William G. Miller, Steve and Beverly J. Shedd, David and Barbara E. Thomas, Zach and Melissa R. Current and the William G. Miller Family Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: $1,466. Value: $733,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1961.
Sept. 2: 0.716 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Timothy and Susan McNeill. Grantors: Barry S. and Tracy L. Hinely. Excise Tax: $24. Value: $12,000. Book: 0531. Page: 1972.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kevin M. and Colleen M. Gaskill and the Gaskill Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Kevin M. and Colleen M. Gaskill. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 1978.
Sept. 2: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Intercostal Mountain Railway, LLLP. Grantors: William H., Wendy W. and James H. Heafner and Old Lions NC Preservation, LLC. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2015.
Sept. 3: 2 Lots, Crumpler Township. Grantees: Phillip and Jane Hall. Grantors: Andrew N. and Debra A. Hawley. Excise Tax: $71. Value: $35,500. Book: 0531. Page: 2070.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Michael E. Brewer and Debora F. Hallyburton. Grantors: David G. and Brenda G. R. Taylor. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2073.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Laura M. V. Zandt and the Sofia and Antal Living Trust. Grantor: Laura M. V. Zandt. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2077.
Sept. 3: 0.755 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Paul Davis. Grantors: Bobby L., Howard H. and Mirna E. Davis. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2086.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: James W. and Sandra R. Merrill. Grantors: Jim and Isabel Harmon. Excise Tax: $12. Value: $6,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2105.
Sept. 3: 15 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Ricky S. and Pamela S. Devall. Grantors: David B. and Jacquelyne G. Isner. Excise Tax: $530. Value: $265,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2108.
Sept. 3: 0.403 Acres, West Jefferson. Grantees: Angel M. Jackson and Autumn R. Milligan. Grantor: Sheri P. Lawrence. Excise Tax: $430. Value: $215,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2141.
Sept. 3: 2 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Hoby J. Hooker and the Hoby J. Hooker Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantor: Bobbi P. Bannerman. Excise Tax: $26. Value: $13,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2160.
Sept. 3: 0.889 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Hoby J. Hooker and the Hoby J. Hooker Revocable Trust Agreement. Grantors: American IRA, LLC, Entrust Carolinas, LLC and Scott A. Barrett. Excise Tax: $476. Value: $238,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2164.
Sept. 3: 0.50 Acres, Hurricane Township. Grantee: Robert Cox, Jr. Grantors: Robert Cox, Jr. and Shelby J. Cox. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2167.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Johnny R. Whitley. Grantors: Johnny R. Whitley and the Whitley Family Trust. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2172.
Sept. 3: 4.856 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Higher Ground II, LLC. Grantor: McNeill Massey, LLC. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2189.
Sept. 3: 4 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantee: James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction, Inc. Grantors: Gary and Nancy R. McNeill and Dettie M. Royal. Excise Tax: $300. Value: $150,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2200.
Sept. 3: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Dennis R. Pardue and Kim M. Templeton. Grantors: Dennis R. Pardue and Kim M. Templeton. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2203.
Sept. 7: 0.763 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Randy K. and Tammy E. Bowlin. Grantors: Larry C. and Dianne B. Ballou. Excise Tax: $360. Value: $180,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2251.
Sept. 7: 2 Tracts, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantee: Donna D. Voe. Grantor: Nancy E. Bowers. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2254.
Sept. 7: 10 Acres and 56 Poles, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Ricky and Nancy Brown. Grantors: Paul R. and Patsy H. Brown. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0531. Page: 2257.
Sept. 7: 1 Acre, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Michael J. O’Malley. Grantors: T. Randy and Marilyn E. Bishop. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2287.
Sept. 7: 1.34 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Mark A. Byrd, Sr. and Melanie K. B. Byrd. Grantors: Amanda, Donnie E., Ryan K. and Ryan H. Harvey and Amy H. Blevins. Excise Tax: $324. Value: $162,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2292.
Sept. 7: 1.122 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Joann Y. Fletcher and Teresa Boyce. Grantors: Dian M. and June M. Edwards and Heztam Enterprises, Inc. Excise Tax: $46. Value: $23,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2312.
Sept. 7: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul and Shana Harrison. Grantor: Karen A. Molina. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0531. Page: 2314.
Sept. 7: 5.695 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Jesse B. Brown, Jr. Grantors: Deborah B., Winnie E. and Gary S. Brown. Excise Tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0531. Page: 2316.
Sept. 7: 35.328 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Michael and Laura E. England. Grantors: Peter H. and Amy K. Clinton. Excise Tax: $278. Value: $139,000. Book: 0531. Page: 2348.
Sept. 7: 0.235 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantees: Gary L. Pinder, Jr. and Karen L. Pinder. Grantor: Sallie E. Edwards. Excise Tax: $11. Value: $5,500. Book: 0531. Page: 2352.
