The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Oct. 26: 1.723 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Nicholas L. Cheney, Kimberly B. Cheney. Grantors: Drew Arey, Beth M. Arey, William M. Brinkley, Patrick R. Brinkley. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0658.
Oct. 27: Two lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Jerry H. Dillard, Edith H. Dillard. Grantor: Steven D. Eldreth. Excise tax: None. Value: $3,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0674.
Oct. 27: Lot 14, Old Fields Township. Grantee: George W. Harris. Grantor: Susan R. Miller. Excise tax: $112. Value: $56,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0681.
Oct. 27: Lot 25, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Pigeon Properties, LLC. Grantors: Rosenquist Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,100. Value: $550,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0684.
Oct. 27: Townhouse B-3, Jefferson Township. Grantees: The Bruce C. Duncan and Mary Cloonan Joint Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: Gerald G. Marquis, Donna C. Marquis. Excise tax: $850. Value: $425,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0699.
Oct. 27: Two tracts, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Kenny Harless, Donna Harless. Grantors: Gerald O’Keefe, Jerry O’Keefe, Vickie O’Keefe. Excise tax: $57. Value: $28,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0705.
Oct. 27: 0.682 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: David E. Tolbert, Deborah K. Tolbert. Grantors: Kelly C. Wilcox, Crystal C. Wilcox. Excise tax: $500. Value: $250,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0708.
Oct. 27: 1 acre, Helton Township. Grantees: Jacob T. Sawyer, Courtney A. Sawyer. Grantors: Roger Blevins, Dreama Blevins. Excise tax: $270. Value: $650,600. Book: 0547. Page: 0724.
Oct. 27: Two lots, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Ryan H. Dobbs, Kaitlyn A. Dobbs, Georgia M. Rothschild. Grantors: George Q. Rennich, Jane C. Sasser. Excise tax: $152. Value: $76,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0787.
Oct. 27: Lot 13, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph Gallagher, Beverly Gallagher. Grantors: Alton L. Hines Jr., Jane S. Hines. Excise tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0789.
Oct. 28: Three tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: David E. Brooks, Crystal T. Brooks. Grantors: Leonard B. Brooks, Ella G. Brooks. Excise tax: $320. Value: $160,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0795.
Oct. 28: Lot 13, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James E. Hawley Jr., Jane H. Hawley. Grantor: Roger Evans. Excise tax: $1,168. Value: $584,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0810.
Oct. 28: Lot 60, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Rosario Palacios, Ramiro Palacios. Grantors: James C. Church, Ellen L. Church. Excise tax: $40. Value: $20,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0813.
Oct. 28: Two tracts, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: Rodney King, Julie King. Grantors: The Corzine Family Trust. Excise tax: $565. Value: $282,500. Book: 0547. Page: 0829.
Oct. 28: 0.167 acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Stephen B. Edwards, Susan L. Edwards. Grantor: Dorothy Sturgill. Excise tax: $6. Value: $93,400. Book: 0547. Page: 0848.
Oct. 28: Three tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Jess Swingley. Grantor: Larry Schlesinger Sr. Excise tax: $550. Value: $275,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0861.
Oct. 28: 0.446 acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Wiley M. Lewis. Grantors: Donna B. Lewis Estate, Wiley M. Lewis. Excise tax: None. Value: $164,300. Book: 0547. Page: 0864.
Oct. 28: 0.386 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Ernesto C. Ruiz. Grantors: Dorothy Lee Saunders Estate, Gary A. Saunders. Excise tax: $100. Value: $50,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0873.
Oct. 28: 1.806 acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Amy Bowers. Grantor: Renee L. Ashley. Excise tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0894.
Oct. 28: 6.329 acres, Elk Township. Grantee: Granite Street Real Estate Investors, LLC. Grantors: James M. Ayers II, Christina B. Ayers, Tina B. Ayers. Excise tax: $203. Value: $87,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0899.
Oct. 31: Lot 48, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Donald H. Tucker Jr., Mary M. Tucker. Grantors: Edwin R. Patton, Phyllis A. Patton. Excise tax: $1,500. Value: $750,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0918.
Oct. 31: Lot 18, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Mitchael W. Leazer, Susan E. Davis. Grantor: David Keyse. Excise tax: $140. Value: $70,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0934.
Oct. 31: Four tracts, Todd Township. Grantee: Thomas W. Parker III. Grantor: Kay M. Ness. Excise tax: $1,050. Value: $525,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0937.
Oct. 31: Lot 14, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Bryan K. Nunes. Grantor: Richard L. Hepler. Excise tax: $1,220. Value: $610,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0953.
Oct. 31: Four lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Bobby A. Watts, Mitzi P. Watts. Grantors: Ron D. Morgan, Lisa A. Morgan. Excise tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0547. Page: 0974.
Oct. 31: 1 acre, North Fork Township. Grantees: Edward A. Maciejewski Revocable Trust, Susan Hoffmann. Grantors: Jeffrey A. Jones, Susan H. Jones. Excise tax: $660. Value: $294,400. Book: 0547. Page: 0977.
Oct. 31: Lot 6, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: George H. Van Matre Jr. Grantor: Jerry and Ann Burger Trust. Excise tax: $1,199. Value: $599,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1031.
Oct. 31: Lot 1, North Fork Township. Grantee: Elizabeth Maciejewski. Grantors: Edward A. Maciejewski Revocable Trust, Susan Hoffmann. Excise tax: None. Value: $294,400. Book: 0547. Page: 1043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.