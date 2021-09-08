The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
May 19: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantee: 214 River Knoll Pardners, LLC. Grantors: Robert F. Helms and the Helms Family Trust. Excise Tax: $950. Value: $475,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0650.
May 19: 7.125 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: George D. Bowlin Jr. and Kayla A. Bowlin. Grantors: Cody L. Jordan and Heather Shroyer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0652.
May 19: 3 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patrick J. and Mary L. Rose. Grantors: Michael D. and Elliott S. Smith. Excise Tax: $172. Value: $86,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0681.
May 19: 43.2 Acres, Clifton Township. Grantee: Blue Ridge Land Investments, LLC. Grantor: Roland Brothers, LLC. Excise Tax: $400. Value: $200,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0684.
May 19: 2.038 Acres, Crumpler Township. Grantees: James and Tina McClure. Grantors: Edward and Michelle Meissner. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0691.
May 19: 0.138 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew M. Soucie and Audie Ernst. Grantors: Philip L. Wylie Sr. and Linda P. Wylie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0711.
May 19: 1.050 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Philip L. Wylie Sr. and Linda P. Wylie. Grantors: Matthew M. Soucie and Audie Ernst. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 0714.
May 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Katherine Horner. Grantor: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Excise Tax: $190. Value: $95,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0776.
May 19: 2 Lots, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Scott B. and Michelle W. Pruitt. Grantor: Marty C. Marshall. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0827.
May 20: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Daniel J. O’Hanlon. Grantor: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series AHP Servicing. Excise Tax: $17. Value: $8,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0829.
May 20: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Garry M. and Darlene M. Martin. Grantors: Joseph P. Martin and Andrew D. Kleinke. Excise Tax: $490. Value: $245,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0833.
May 20: 108.420 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Justin C. and Leann B. Church. Grantors: Jeffery E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $1,216. Value: $608,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0854.
May 20: 2 Lots, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Brandon and Erica Frazier. Grantors: Jeffery T., Randall T. and Gina M. Phillips. Excise Tax: $532. Value: $266,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0886.
May 20: 1 Tract, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael W. Ezzelle Jr. and Kathryn G. Ezzelle. Grantors: Richard L. and Shannon L. Jerkins. Excise Tax: $446. Value: $223,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0922.
May 20: 2 Tracts, Elk Township. Grantees: Randy N. and Deanna P. Black. Grantors: Donald K. and Barbara B. Goodman. Excise Tax: $120. Value: $60,000. Book: 0527. Page: 0952.
May 20: 19.095 Acres, Creston Township. Grantees: James D. Varden and Rachel W. Hawks. Grantors: Richard and Rachel W. Hawks. Excise Tax: $3. Value: $1,500. Book: 0527. Page: 0962.
May 20: 2.039 Acres, Peak Creek. Grantees: James A. and Laura M. Clapp. Grantor: Jamie K. Vela. Excise Tax: $540. Value: $270,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1003.
May 20: 0.865 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Andrew Lail and Katherine Faris. Grantors: John A. and Amy M. Blevins. Excise Tax: $486. Value: $243,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1009.
May 20: 2.021 Acres, Elk Township. Grantees: Lisa G. Threatt, Lori G. Gray and Heather G. Keller. Grantors: Berl and Linda K. Greer. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1047.
May 20: 0.80 Acres, Fleetwood Township. Grantees: John C. Bird, Seung Y. Lee and the John C. Bird and Seung Y. Lee Joint Revocable Living Trust. Grantors: John C. Bird and Seung Y. Lee. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Value: 1050.
May 20: 1.195 Acres, Helton Township. Grantees: Millard D. and Denise A. Calloway and the Joint Revocable Trust of Millard F. Calloway and Denise A. Calloway. Grantors: Millard F. and Denise A. Calloway. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0527. Page: 1057.
May 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: James A. and Maria R. Stamulis. Grantors: Tory M. Watson and Proverbs Real Estate, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1142.
May 24: 1 Lot, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Steven A. and Victoria P. Macut. Grantors: Backwoods Property, LLC and Mountain H. Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $92. Value: $46,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1179.
May 24: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantees: Jeffrey A. and Susan H. Jones. Grantor: Ashe Fork Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $102. Value: $51,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1194.
May 24: 1 Lot, Creston Township. Grantee: Triple P. Real Estate Investments, LLC. Grantor: Ashe Fork Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1196.
May 24: 3.352 Acres, Obids Township. Grantees: Dustin and Whitney Council. Grantor: CMH Homes, Inc. Excise Tax: $308. Value: $154,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1202.
May 24: 0.58 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Tina M. Edge. Grantors: Scott and Faye Kepley. Excise Tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1240.
May 24: 1.135 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Joshua R. Biggers. Grantors: Kenneth and Teresa Riley. Excise Tax: $440. Value: $220,000. Book: 0527. Page: 1249.
May 24: 1 Lot, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Gregory and Julie F. Griffin. Grantor: Mandy G. Brawley. Excise Tax: $91. Value: $45,500. Book: 0527. Page: 1292.
