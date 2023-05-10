The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Nov. 10: Lot 24, Elk Township. Grantees: Joshua R. Ross, Meredith B. Ross. Grantors: Lois K. Hicks, Lois K. Rhoades. Excise tax: $974. Value: $487,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1768.
Nov. 10: Lot 64, Creston Township. Grantee: Silvers’ Home Ventures, Inc. Grantors: Sharon A. Zimnicki, Wendy M. Zimnicki. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1793.
Nov. 10: Lot 33, Creston Township. Grantee: Silvers’ Home Ventures, Inc. Grantors: Judith M. Connolly, Kathy J. Reynolds. Excise tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1796.
Nov. 10: Lot 12, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Robert A. Jones, Mikala L. Russo. Grantors: David Miller, Joy H. Miller. Excise tax: $1,820. Value: $910,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1800.
Nov. 10: 44.52 acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Sara M. Jeffers, James . Fitts. Grantors: Barbara J. Hampton, Robert M. Joines, Kathy Joines. Excise tax: $450. Value: $225,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1823.
Nov. 10: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantees: Donald W. Hill Jr., Karen L. Hill. Grantors: Susan Farmer, William Farmer. Excise tax: $1,030. Value: $515,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1834.
Nov. 10: 2 tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Christopher Lyall, Lindsay Lyall. Grantor: Sherrill S. Charlton. Excise tax: $1,360. Value: $680,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1856.
Nov. 10: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: MVF, LLC. Grantors: Daniel L. Moran, Mary A. Moran, Mary Alice Moran Estate, Charles S. Gibson. Helen K. Parrish. Excise tax: $604. Value: $302,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1895.
Nov. 10: Lot 2, Warrensville Township. Grantees: Susan Farmer, William Farmer. Grantors: Nicholas Smith, Sarah L. Burgess-Smith. Excise tax: $630. Value: $315,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1899.
Nov. 10: 2 tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Michael H. Cook. Grantor: James F. Brown. Excise tax: $103. Value: $51,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1904.
Nov. 10: Lot 14, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Theodore J. Solomon II, Janice H. Booth. Grantor: Jefferson Development Corporation. Excise tax: $118. Value: $59,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1908.
Nov. 10: 4 lots, Obids Township. Grantee: Gary A. Saunders. Grantors: Dorothy L. Saunders Estate, Gary A. Saunders. Excise tax: None. Value: $60,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1910.
Nov. 10: 4.643 acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Ramiro L. Mujicia. Grantor: Black and Gold Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $56. Value: $28,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1915.
Nov. 10: 1.034 acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: Justin M. White, Andrew P. White. Grantors: Kimberly Trapani, Robert Trapani. Excise tax: $756. Value: $378,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1918.
Nov. 14: Unit 10A, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Steven J. Locknar, Ellen J. Locknar. Grantors: Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc., Philip Shepherd. Excise tax: $1,116. Value: $558,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1933.
Nov. 14: Unit 10B, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Harry M. Schaefer, Rita A. Schaefer, Schaefer Living Trust. Grantors: Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc., Philip Shepherd. Excise tax: $1,115. Value: $557,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1936.
Nov. 14: 1.334 acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Fairway Heights Homeowners Association, Inc. Grantors: Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc., Philip Shepherd. Excise tax: None. Value: $12,600. Book: 0547. Page: 1939.
Nov. 14: Lot 48, Old Fields Township. Grantees: James J. Murray, Ellen Crooks. Grantors: Rondy R. Behrends, Bronwyn L. Behrends. Excise tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1976.
Nov. 14: Lot 57, Elk Township. Grantees: Jeffrey Allen Miller Revocable Trust, Krista Branton Miller Revocable Trust. Grantors: Jeffrey A. Miller, Krista B. Miller. Excise tax: None. Value: $90,000. Book: 0547. Page: 1983.
Nov. 14: Lot 7, Creston Township. Grantees: Rick Degolyer, Carleen Degolyer. Grantor: Shane Randle. Excise tax: $165. Value: $82,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1990.
Nov. 14: 1.302 acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Peter J. Jugis. Grantor: Anne B. Britton. Excise tax: $1,300. Value: $361,400. Book: 0547. Page: 1994.
Nov. 14: Lot 9, Creston Township. Grantees: Rick Degolyer, Carleen Degolyer. Grantors: Jeffrey R. McGrath, Melinda L. McGrath. Excise tax: $165. Value: $82,500. Book: 0547. Page: 1997.
Nov. 14: 2.357 acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Jason S. Norris. Grantors: John Miller, Samantha Miller. Excise tax: None. Value: $23,600. Book: 0547. Page: 2002.
Nov. 14: 20.225 acres, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Frank L. Patterson III, Cynthia T. Patterson. Grantors: Stephen Jensen Jr., Cynthia V. Jensen. Excise tax: $188. Value: $94,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2005.
Nov. 14: Lot 2, Horse Creek Township. Grantees: Frank L. Patterson III, Cynthia T. Patterson. Grantors: Ghasoun I. Katty, Charlie Zarour. Excise tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2008.
Nov. 14: 8.469 acres, Piney Creek Township. Grantees: Ted L. Beverly, Christina O. Bettini. Grantors: Bobby E. Johnson, Vanessa H. Johnson. Excise tax: $546. Value: $273,000. Book: 0547. Page: 2019.
Nov. 14: 6.608 acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: William G. Russell. Grantor: Donald C. Bumgarner. Excise tax: None. Value: $500. Book: 0547. Page: 2042.
Nov. 14: Tract 7, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Linda B. Copus, Grantor: Russell T. Roten. Excise tax: $30. Value: $22,600. Book: 0547. Page: 2044.
