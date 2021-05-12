The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Feb. 18: 3 Lots, Obids Township. Grantee: River Roots, LLC. Grantors: Janice L. Bork-Pelt and the Janice L. Bork Revocable Trust. Excise Tax: $72. Value: $36,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1512.
Feb. 19: 1.243 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Marshal A. and Brenda G. Beverly. Grantor: Gentry Construction Company, Inc. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1534.
Feb. 19: 1 Lot, North Fork Township. Grantees: Kevin and Carey A. Kozel. Grantors: Danny J. and Denise Wallace. Excise Tax: $820. Value: $410,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1550.
Feb. 19: 40 Acres, Pond Mountain Township. Grantees: Seth O. and Nicholas I. Hilliard and the Sonia d’Andelot Kelley Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Sonia d’Andelot Kelley. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1565.
Feb. 19: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Deborah A. and Sidney A. Grant. Grantors: Antonio and Maybi P. Iglesias. Excise Tax: $680. Value: $340,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1568.
Feb. 19: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantees: Steven, Carolyn and Sarah Pozzi. Grantors: Walter R. and Patricia A. Frantzen. Excise Tax: $186. Value: $93,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1582.
Feb. 19: 2 Lots, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Joseph R. and Catherine E. Gilmore. Grantors: Orlando Ramos Jr. and Ruben and Rose M. Ramos. Excise Tax: $497. Value: $248,500. Book: 0523. Page: 1585.
Feb. 19: 1 Tract, West Jefferson. Grantee: Daniel W. Lowrance. Grantor: Ridge Care Properties, LLC. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1605.
Feb. 19: 20.082 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: David S. Pedersen. Grantors: Thomas M. and Lorrie L. Mash. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1622.
Feb. 19: 0.690 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Daniel C. and Debra W. Kemp. Grantors: Gary A. and Janet S. Lewis. Excise Tax: $600. Value: $300,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1637.
Feb. 22: 2 Lots, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: Dean and Jade Wooten. Grantors: Jeffrey E. and Nancy A. Baker. Excise Tax: $48. Value: $24,000. Book: 0523. Page: 0523. Book: 1767.
Feb. 23: 2 Tracts, Obids Township. Grantee: Kevin Dues. Grantors: Craig A. and Paula M. Reutlinger. Excise Tax: $90. Value: $45,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1809.
Feb. 23: 1.267 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Paige and Thomas Williams. Grantors: Mark W. and Myra W. Gammon. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1828.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: W. Mark and Kimberly S. Shouse. Grantors: James and Joyce McMahan. Excise Tax: $78. Value: $39,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1849.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jimmy and Jackie Copeland, Duane E. Esarey and Janet L. Johnson. Grantor: Eloise E. Stewart. Excise Tax: $16. Value: $8,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1852.
Feb. 23: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Tracy L. Tanseer and Grace E. Fortune. Grantors: Steven A. and Vickie W. Bright. Excise Tax: $560. Value: $280,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1857.
Feb. 23: 55.46 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Jefferson L. and Elizabeth H. Hendley. Grantors: John W. and Mary V. Frye. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1898.
Feb. 23: 8.117 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: William D. and Rebecca B. Fairchild. Grantors: George T. and Kimberly P. Brown. Excise Tax: $150. Value: $75,000. Book: 0523. Page: 1918.
Feb. 23: 15 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Yates Farm, LLC. Grantors: Gwynita and Harry Steele and Rozanna and Gregory Bolac. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1939.
Feb. 23: 1.250 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Eddie A. Flowe. Grantor: JW Mountain, LLC. Excise Tax: $445. Value: $222,500. Book: 0523. Page: 1964.
Feb. 24: 0.366 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Charles M., Lawrence A. and Karen K. Shuford. Grantors: Charles M., Lawrence A. and Karen K. Shuford. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 1986.
Feb. 24: 5.5 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantee: Beth E. Hall. Grantor: Carolyn Hartsog. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2017.
Feb. 24: 2 Tracts, North Fork Township. Grantees: Guy Graybeal Jr. and Patsy Graybeal. Grantors: Robert H., Brenda, Thomas L. and Jean Graybeal. Excise Tax: $1. Value: $500. Book: 0523. Page: 2024.
Feb. 24: 0.830 Acres, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Patsy E. Dancy, Nina E. Guajardo, Marvin Eller Jr., Johnny, Betty J., Nancy and Roy Eller, Susan E. and Gary Day and Ray and Nancy E. Gragg. Grantors: Peter L. and Betty M. Eller. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2042.
Feb. 24: 2 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Joseph T. Bell II and Nancy M. Bell. Grantors: John M. and Kristy L. Muehleisen. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2063.
Feb. 24: 1 Lot, Elk Township. Grantees: Porter W. Hicks and Lois K. Rhodes. Grantors: Kyle D. and Olesea S. Zotter. Excise Tax: $19. Value: $9,500. Book: 0523. Page: 2083.
Feb. 24: 3.239 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Deborah L. Bollinger. Grantors: Deborah L. Bollinger and Joshua and Sabrina Hernandez. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0523. Page: 2093.
Feb. 24: 1 Tract, Elk Township. Grantee: Caymus Construction Company, Inc. Grantors: John J. and Kathleen L. Janowiak. Excise Tax: $210. Value: $105,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2138.
Feb. 24: 1 Lot, Piney Creek Township. Grantee: Powers Properties of Ashe, LLC. Grantors: Terry D. and Nancy E. Preece. Excise Tax: $115. Value: $57,500. Book: 0523. Page: 2142.
Feb. 25: 21.762 Acres, Chestnut Hill Township. Grantees: James W. and Stacey L. Gay. Grantors: Andrew J. and Rebecca N. Robins. Excise Tax: $446. Value: $223,000. Book: 0523. Page: 2162.
