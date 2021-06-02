The following information is public record, obtained from information recorded by the Ashe County Register of Deeds Office.
A grantee indicates the recipient of the deed, whether by purchase, gift or otherwise, while the grantor is the person or party releasing the deed.
Prices have been calculated by the excise tax equaling $2 per $1,000 of the sales price.
Mar. 8: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Gayle Murray. Grantors: John M. and Sharon M. Pence. Excise Tax: $700. Value: $350,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0779.
Mar. 8: 2 Tracts, Jefferson Township. Grantees: Paul R. Murphy Jr. and Margaret W. Murphy. Grantor: Potter Holdings Incorporated. Excise Tax: $250. Value: $125,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0794.
Mar. 8: 4.352 Acres, Peak Creek Township. Grantee: Daniel P. Wilson. Grantor: William D. Bourn. Excise Tax: $340. Value: $170,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0818.
Mar. 8: 1.232 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantees: Todd L. and Sandra K. Miles. Grantors: William D. Eckard Jr. and Margaret W. Eckard. Excise Tax: $80. Value: $40,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0860.
Mar. 9: 60.931 Acres, Laurel Township. Grantees: Robert W. and Shirley A. Coyner. Grantors: Robert T. Waugh. Excise Tax: $1,771. Value: $885,500. Book: 0524. Page: 0881.
Mar. 9: 0.99 Acres, North Fork Township. Grantee: Scott McAlister. Grantors: Hardison G. and Robbie L. McConnell. Excise Tax: $70. Value: $35,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0903.
Mar. 9: 2 Tracts, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Michelle M Dee. Grantors: James T. Rusher Jr. and Magaly P. Rosero. Excise Tax: $294. Value: $147,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0912.
Mar. 9: 9 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: Mikael A. Miller. Grantors: Darrell G., Janice, Wanda L., Danny O., Mary E. and Joan Brooks, Linda B. Grogan and Helen B. Lovell. Excise Tax: $200. Value: $100,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0944.
Mar. 9: 6.064 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Matthew M. Soucie and Audie Ernst. Grantor: Matthew M. Soucie. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 0954.
Mar. 9: 2 Lots, Creston Township. Grantees: David W. and Donna H. Gross. Grantors: Frederick L., Ella S. and Bradley F. Killian, Kathleen S. Stack, Kimberly Sheppard, Stacie Ruiz and Richard and Courtney K. Marinucci. Excise Tax: $18. Value: $9,000. Book: 0524. Page: 0998.
Mar. 10: 1 Lot, Walnut Hill Township. Grantees: Jonathan L. Bradley and Edward M. Hull Jr. Grantors: Lewis Fabbro Jr. and Aneta Palova. Excise Tax: $75. Value: $37,500. Book: 0524. Page: 1116.
Mar. 10: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: George S. and Pamela D. Leight. Grantors: George S. and Pamela D. Leight Properties, Limited Partnership. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1134.
Mar. 11: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox. Grantors: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox, Christina C. Drawdy and Charles F. Drawdy II. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1228.
Mar. 11: 1 Tract, Peak Creek Township. Grantees: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox. Grantors: Larry P. and Lynne C. Cox, Christina C. Drawdy and Charles F. Drawdy II. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1232.
Mar. 11: 1 Lot, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Michael R. and Susan L. Smith. Grantor: Charlotte M. Bunch. Excise Tax: $30. Value: $15,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1236.
Mar. 11: 4.138 Acres, Old Fields Township. Grantee: Winding Ridge Development Corporation, Inc. Grantors: Philip and Laura Shepherd. Excise Tax: $130. Value: $65,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1241.
Mar. 11: 0.168 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantee: James C. Blydenburgh Jr. Grantors: Steve R. Stutts and Karen E. Hall. Excise Tax: $390. Value: $195,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1254.
Mar. 11: 3 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Ronald A. Steiner, Carol Adams, Mary E. Harris, Susan Johnston and Linda Ward. Grantors: Ronald A. and John H. Steiner. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1315.
Mar. 11: 0.25 Acres, Walnut Hill Township. Grantee: Robert M. Calhoun. Grantor: Sandra H. Calhoun. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1319.
Mar. 11: 4 Tracts, Clifton Township. Grantees: Kristin L., Melanie A. and William D. Leight. Grantors: George S. and Pamela D. Leight. Excise Tax: None. Book: 0524. Page: 1321.
Mar. 12: 1 Lot, Pine Swamp Township. Grantee: Susan R. Daniels. Grantors: Earl R. and Patricia M. Martin and the Martin Family Trust. Excise Tax: $73. Value: $36,500. Book: 0524. Page: 1342.
Mar. 12: 9.651 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantee: Thomas Umland. Grantors: Adam J. and Melinda C. Huffman. Excise Tax: $106. Value: $53,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1348.
Mar. 12: 5 Acres, Pine Swamp Township. Grantees: Patrick O. and Amanda E. Finn. Grantors: Christopher J. and Christina D. Beck. Excise Tax: $910. Value: $455,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1380.
Mar. 12: 10 Acres, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: Thomas and Elizabeth Ghareeb. Grantors: Evelyn W. and Zack D. Cox and John E. and Mary W. Eslinger. Excise Tax: $136. Value: $68,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1393.
Mar. 12: 16 Lots, West Jefferson Township. Grantees: John M. and Sharon M. Pence. Grantors: Eric and Courtney O. Miller. Excise Tax: $884. Value: $442,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1422.
Mar. 12: 1.634 Acres, Creston Township. Grantee: Laverne Duggins. Grantor: M2 Equity Group, LLC. Excise Tax: $60. Value: $30,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1451.
Mar. 12: 1 Lot, Obids Township. Grantees: Jennifer L. King and Samuel M. N. Hayes. Grantors: Richard F. and Angela G. Rudiger. Excise Tax: $660. Value: $330,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1473.
Mar. 12: 15.857 Acres, Grassy Creek Township. Grantees: C and J Christmas Trees, LLC, William J. and Cecilia L. Brown and the William J. Brown Living Trust. Excise Tax: $110. Value: $55,000. Book: 0524. Page: 1491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.