LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, June 9, via Zoom for its regular, monthly meeting, setting a date for the final approval of the town’s budget and setting their sights on a new alderman.
The board had four aldermen for the meeting, following the announcement of Jack Brown’s resignation at the May 12 meeting.
The board first heard from Maintenance Supervisor Larry Blevins, who gave an update on the N.C. 194 bridge replacement. Blevins said more equipment was being brought in every day as construction looms, and that sandbags have been placed in the river to divert it.
GLAD board president Dick Greenwood was also on-hand to let the board know what the community organization has been up to. Greenwood said the organization is handing out two $500 scholarships this year to high school graduates, and is also working on receiving a grant from Carolina Farm Stewardship, a non-profit out of Pittsboro.
The board also looked at a request from a town resident who had a recent problem with their home’s water. According to Town Clerk Marcy Little, a leak in the home’s plumbing went unchecked for roughly one month while the residents were away. In that time, 43,270 gallons of water escaped, skyrocketing the water bill for the home. The board voted unanimously to grant leniency to the resident’s bill, requiring them only to pay the minimum monthly water bill given the circumstances.
The board then moved to discussing the budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year. After a suggestion from Alderman Matt Cordell, the board then approved an increase in the minimum water bill by five percent, with plans to look at an additional five percent next year. Mayor Mack Powers said the decision shows their “good stewardship” of an aging water and sewer system, and that they will be able to slowly update, replace and improve the system. The board voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget, setting up a meeting for Tuesday, June 23 to put the budget in place following a public hearing.
Next was taking a look at filling the vacant alderman position left by Brown. Little said they had heard from resident Teresa McCoy threw her hat into the ring with an email to Little, receiving votes of confidence from Blevins and multiple aldermen. After approving the appointment, Little said the plan would be to swear McCoy in before the June 23 meeting.
The board also discussed the reopening of the town’s public bathrooms in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. The concern for reopening is still keeping the bathrooms clean in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alderman Tom Richardson mentioned that United Chemi-con has hired a woman to do a deep cleaning twice-a-day, which is something the town could consider as well. The board decided it would be a good idea to hire a part-time worker for a few hours a day for the job.
The meeting was adjourned just before 7:45 p.m. After the budget meeting June 23, the next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen will be Tuesday, July 14.
