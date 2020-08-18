LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, Aug. 11 via Zoom video call for its regular monthly meeting, discussing dogs and rubber ducks while also saying goodbye to Town Clerk Marcy Little. Alderman Cheyenne Blevins was not in attendance.
Only a month prior, the board met in-person for the first time in four months. The board opted to return to online meetings due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Lansing, according to Little.
First up was a report from GLAD President Dick Greenwood, who told the board that the community organization had met with Robert Rice of the Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts about possibly working together in the future.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, a question was raised about a potential skate park in the Creeper Trail Park. One worry the board had was about grant money they have received for the park, and whether or not it would be affected in the future should a skate park be added, and if any of the grant money could be used for it. Aldermen Matt Cordell also noted that maintaining the skate park would not be an easily settled matter, and could be expensive for the town moving forward.
While on the subject of the town’s park, the board discussed visitors and their dogs. Multiple aldermen and Town Maintenance Supervisor Larry Blevins noted that some people have not been keeping their dogs on leashes, which can cause problems at any instance. There were also mentions of pet owners not cleaning up after their pets, despite there being two plastic bag dispensers in the park. Larry Blevins mentioned they do have a third that is ready to be put in, and no action was taken.
Also discussed was word from the owner of the building in town which includes the barbershop, about the building being up for sale. Cordell mentioned that only a few years ago, when the building was up for sale, the town had considered purchasing it for a new town hall. A sticking point for the board however was the asking price of $150,000. While the town is still interested, the board decided to see if they could get a lower price on the building, as $150,000 was deemed too excessive for them.
Mentioned as well was the Happy Trails Church’s desire to still hold the town’s annual rubber duck race, but with a twist this year. In order to eliminate the crowds and chaos the race can bring, the church is planning to livestream it, while people can remotely purchase tickets for the ducks for a chance to win. Liking the idea, the board unanimously approved the race, set to be held in September.
Finally, Mayor Mack Powers and the board thanked and recognized Little for her time in service to the town, as she prepared to leave her post for another job. Powers thanked her for the work she has put in over the years to keep the town running smoothly, and wished her nothing but the best in the future. Little’s last day was Friday, Aug. 15. The board agreed to immediately pursue a replacement, with the hope of making the decision within the following weeks.
The next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen will be Tuesday, Sept. 8.
