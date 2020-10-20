LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen held its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13 in the barn at Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Alderman Tom Richardson was not in attendance.
Receiving the most discussion in the meeting was a presentation from High Country Council of Governments Regional Planner Corey Osborne, who spoke to the board about a community development block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant money would go to needed repairs and upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant, which as it stands only operates at 25,000 gallons per day, roughly half of what it was intended to handle.
The grant would come out to $1,144,000, which the board unanimously approved applying for with the HCCOG’s help.
The board also approved putting up a gate at one end of A Street, which was proposed in July by residents due to the street becoming something of a detour for people avoiding construction traffic in the town. The board will continue to look into a way for the gate to be opened by first responders and other vital personnel.
Mayor Mack Powers brought up the Trunk or Treat and community yard sale events, noting that while the town hoped they would be able to happen, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic combined with traffic from the town’s bridge replacement would make both events untenable. Aldermen Jim Blevins and Matt Cordell both agreed with Powers, each noting the multitude of problems, and Blevins made the motion to cancel both events which was unanimously approved.
Alderman Cheyenne Blevins, who takes an active role as an organizer for Trunk or Treat, said, “Halloween is scary enough, but 2020 is scarier.”
While no decision has been made yet, the board hopes the annual Christmas tree lighting will still be able to happen.
The next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
