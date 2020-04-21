LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen held its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, but it was not in Lansing Town Hall. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, the board opted for a video call meeting via Zoom, which was also on the town's Facebook page.
The board discussed the replacement of the replacement of the bridge on N.C. 194, starting Wednesday, April 15 and expected to last 135 days. During the construction, Depot Street will be closed and A Street will be restricted to local traffic only.
Maintenance Supervisor Larry Blevins informed the board about the planned replacement of the roof of the barn in Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
Blevins said Greater Lansing Area Development had compiled $1,000 for the project, and asked for $700 to come from the town. Aldermen Matt Cordell motioned to approve the money, which was seconded by both Cheyenne Blevins and Jim Blevins before it was unanimously approved.
The board also opened up to public comment, with a few Facebook comments thanking the board for still having their meeting and making it viewable by the public.
Town Clerk Marcy Little then reminded the board that they will begin work on the 2020/21 fiscal year budget in May.
It was also noted that the town does not have an emergency ordinance. The town has declared a state of emergency, working under the umbrella of Ashe County Emergency Management. Little said that if the town wanted to do anything more extensive, they would have to add an emergency ordinance. However, she added that to pass an ordinance, it would have to be in person.
After all was said and done, the meeting was adjourned at 6:48 p.m.
The video of the meeting is available on the town's Facebook page.
The video can be found HERE.
