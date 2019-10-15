LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen met for their monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Lansing Town Hall. All five board members were in attendance along with Town Clerk Marcy Little and Mayor Dylan Lightfoot.
The first thing on the agenda was to sing an proclamation supporting Friday, Nov. 15 being National Recycling Day in Lansing. The proclamation was proposed at their Sept. 10 meeting by Aldermen Jim Blevins, but the actual vote was tabled to the October meeting. A 5-0 vote approved the signing, which all board members and Lightfoot followed through on.
Also on deck was the discussion of pricing for Lansing's new stage in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Due to the stage's location and improvements over the other stage in the park, the board discussed the idea of a higher price than the current stage prices. Also brought up was a package deal for the stage and barn, only yards away.
Ultimately the decision was made to not get too carried away with it and start simple. The board decided to use the same prices for the new stage as they have been using for the old one, and potentially change the prices based on demand or public feedback.
The prices for both stages are $40 for a half day and $80 for a full day Monday through Thursday, and $50 for a half day and $100 for a full day on weekends and holidays.
During aldermen comments, Alderwoman Cheyenne Blevins spoke about the desire for more volunteers for this year's Trunk-or-treat, before the meeting was adjourned after just over one hour.
The next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen will be Tuesday, Nov. 12.
