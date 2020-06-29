LANSING — The Town of Lansing's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year was approved Tuesday, June 23, in Lansing Town Hall by the Board of Aldermen in a unanimous vote.
The vote was the first action for new alderman Teresa McCoy, who was sworn in June 17 following the announcement of Jack Brown’s resignation at the May 12 meeting. She joined Cheyenne Blevins, Jim Blevins, Matt Cordell and Tom Richardson on the board.
The budget accounts for a total expenditure of $159,457, with $106,943 coming from the general fund and $52,514 coming from the utilities fund covering water and sewer.
The largest single item in the budget is the $28,944 set aside for salaries for the year, part of a $80,283 expenditure for administration.
Also in the town’s budget is $9,265 for office and street utilities, $2,600 in advertising, $10,000 for a professional service, $2,943 for elections and $7,000 for insurance.
Under utilities, the town is expecting revenues of $21,322 from water and $25,592 from sewer. On the expenditures side, the town has $10,400 set for salaries, $11,400 for a waste water treatment plant operator, $8,295 for water/sewer analysis and $4,500 for repair and maintenance. A further $3,720 has been set aside for the town’s billing software, but Town Clerk Marcy Little said at the June 11 aldermen meeting that she is looking into a cheaper option.
The full copy of the town’s budget can be found HERE.
