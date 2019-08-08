LANSING — Replacement of the N.C. 194 bridge across Old Field Branch in downtown Lansing was scheduled to begin in April 2019, but has been delayed until April 2020, according to NCDOT Division 11 Bridge Program Manager Joe Laws.
Difficulty with Lansing’s water lines in the work zone delayed the project’s original April start-date, as previously reported by Ashe Post & Times, and complications have persisted to the point that work could not be completed before the N.C. Wildlife trout moratorium over Old Fields Branch and Big Horse Creek begins Oct. 15, Laws said in an email.
“(NCDOT) did not want to leave the project in a temporary two-way, one-lane pattern all winter long,” Laws said. “The decision was made to delay the start of construction until April 15, 2020, which is when the trout moratorium will end.”
The bridge replacement now has an expected completion date of Sept. 1, 2020, according to Laws.
