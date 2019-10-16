ASHE COUNTY — During the 2019 municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 5, the people of Lansing will vote for their next board of aldermen members and a mayor, choosing between four aldermen and one mayor candidate.
Mack Powers is the only person running for mayor. Cheyenne Blevins, Jim Blevins, Tina Greer and Tom Richardson are running for the two aldermen seats. Cheyenne Blevins is not running against the other candidates; she is running to keep her appointed seat.
The Ashe Post & Times fielded seven identical questions to each of the candidates via email, with Cheyenne Blevins, Jim Blevins and Powers responding. Their responses are as follows:
APT: Tell us about yourself.
Jim Blevins: My favorite memory of this term as a Lansing alderman is the completion of the Creeper Trail Park, restoration of Big Horse Creek into an NC Mountain Heritage Trout stream and opening of a real restroom in the Park. I am a retired lawyer and soldier and intend to spend the rest of my life in Lansing. I have been in many countries and states, and still haven’t found a better place to live than Lansing.
Cheyenne Blevins: I am a local mountain native that loves adventure.
Mack Powers: I am a native of Lansing, a pharmacist and former owner of Warrensville Drug Store. I am also a member and Elder of Lansing Presbyterian Church.
APT: Why did you decide to run?
Jim Blevins: I would like to serve one more term to see through the replacement of two bridges in Lansing, add a nice playground to the park, see the old Lansing Schoolhouse develop into an Appalachian Culture Center and make the Historic District a better place for new businesses.
Cheyenne Blevins: I chose to run for alderman because I believe that Lansing itself is an adventure.
Mack Powers: After current Mayor Dylan Lightfoot chose not to seek re-election, I was asked by several people in the community to consider running for mayor.
APT: Why do you think you’re the right choice for the position you’re running for?
Cheyenne Blevins: This town is full of dreams and possibilities that I believe I can help realize with the help of our residents, volunteers, board members, and business owners. I hope to help continue making improvements to our beautiful park, expanding our industry, as well as continue to welcome new residents to our town and zip code.
Mack Powers: My decision to run was based on the encouragement of those individuals and the confidence they expressed in me.
APT: How can Ashe County or the state do more to help your town?
Mack Powers: There may be ways for the County of Ashe and the town of Lansing to partner on projects in the future. I would like to see the county open to that possibility. It is important to understand that good growth in Lansing is very much a benefit for all of Ashe County.
APT: What do you hope to achieve in this term?
Mack Powers: If elected, I hope to work with the board of aldermen to continue the positive growth and improvement from which our town and the surrounding area are benefitting.
APT: What are some ways you believe the Town of Lansing could be improved?
Mack Powers: Opportunity for improvement results from involvement. We have been blessed to have many forward looking people in the Lansing area whose only goal has been to improve the community. This has resulted in development of Lansing Creeper Trail Park featuring paved walking trails, hiking, biking, camping, a fenced dog park, a handicap accessible fishing dock and venues for events such as music, reunions, weddings and other gatherings in the Red Barn and two stage arenas. There are also new restroom facilities for park visitors. Restoration of the banks and improving the flow of Big Horse Creek in the Park helped Lansing achieve designation as a N. C. Mountain Heritage Trout City. This work continues and is now providing the foundation for growth of business in the Town and the greater Lansing area. I believe that more involvement by members of the community is the best way to improve our town.
APT: Given the concerted effort to increase economic development in Lansing, what do you think the future should look like for the town?
Cheyenne Blevins: I would like to forecast that in the next five years, Lansing is going to look different than what we see today. It will be bustling with new improvements, more businesses and so much more recreation. We can only keep growing!
Mack Powers: The future of Lansing is promising. Big Horse Creek Scenic Byway which runs through Lansing will introduce many people to the town and I think they will like what they find. I envision the town as a destination for those who enjoy the outdoors and the peace of the mountains. Lansing is a great place to raise a family, open a business, retire and stay active, or just visit to get away from a more hurried lifestyle, if only for a short while.
