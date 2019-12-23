LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen met for its monthly meeting Dec. 10 in Lansing Town Hall to discuss the status of the town and swear in new elected representatives.
The board reviewed the major points of their 2018-19 audit, with Town Clerk Marcy Little saying all was good on the financial front. Little added the town's tax collection is going better than expected and they are ahead of schedule.
The board also decided on an automatic door closure for the public bathrooms in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. Little said there are still people walking and using the park, but the decision to not close the restrooms allows the town to take stock and decide if they will continue to do so in coming winters.
At the end of the meeting, Mack Powers was sworn in as Lansing's new mayor by former Mayor Dylan Lightfoot, before Powers swore in Cheyenne Blevins, Jim Blevins and Tom Richardson. Little said Lansing has always sworn in its elected officials at the end of the meeting as a way of letting those leave office not have unfinished business.
The next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
