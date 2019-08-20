LANSING — In response to public concern about more than 100 migrant workers alleged to be moving into town, the Lansing Board of Aldermen agreed during its August meeting that there is no need to be wary of the temporary residents who show up each year around Christmas tree season.
“I haven’t seen any problems with Mexican (laborers),” said Alderman Jack Brown.
The board and most of the 10 residents assembled for the town’s Aug. 13 meeting determined that the workers in question were coming to Lansing legally via the federal H-2A visa program, work hard during the day, do not cause trouble during the night and spend their money locally.
In other matters of concern to the town of Lansing, the increased property tax rate from 35 to 40 cents per $100 of assessed value will net the town government $3,000 more during the current fiscal year compared to 2018-19, according to town clerk Marcy Little.
A 3-2 vote was cast in favor of purchasing a $200 rail cart from someone in Castlewood, Virginia, with Aldermen Matt Cordell and Tom Richardson opposed. The majority vote said the cart can be displayed on a segment of Virginia Creeper Trail rail already owned by the town, despite the dissenting board members’ worries about item condition, and potential for injury liability.
A letter from the North Carolina National Guard Museum was read by the mayor, requesting a soil sample from Lansing, in honor of someone from the town who died fighting in World War I, although none of the longtime locals present at the meeting could recall who that person was.
Updates were heard regarding delayed NCDOT bridge replacement projects, including the N.C. 194 bridge replacement delay — now scheduled to start in April 2020 — as previously reported by Ashe Post & Times, in addition to the Teaberry bridge, where bid letting should start in January 2020.
Severe embankment erosion on A Street was briefly addressed by town maintenance technician Larry Blevins, who said the erosion is cutting alarmingly close to the sewer line beneath the road. With NCDOT unable to assist in repairing the road due to budget constraints, it was determined by the board that something should be done quickly about the erosion damage.
Lansing Volunteer Fire Department was granted permission to use the Creeper Trail Park meadow for parking during its open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
On the topic of Creeper Trail Park, an interactive online GIS map of the park created by the High Country Council of Governments has amounted 700 views since its launch in October 2018, with 130 of those views coming within the 30 days prior to the town’s Aug. 13 meeting, according to Little.
Some banking-related administrative changes were approved by the board, at the town clerk’s request.
During alderman comments, Jack Brown said the frontmost roadside parking spot coming out of Creeper Trail Park makes it difficult to turn out and see traffic coming South through town on N.C. 194. A curved parking mirror was suggested to temporarily solve the problem, since that whole intersection will be redesigned whenever NCDOT starts the N.C. 194 bridge replacement project.
Alderwoman Cheyenne Blevins asked Tina Greer whether she would do another Lansing Community Yard Sale next year, seeing as the first sale brought 22 vendors to Creeper Trail Park. Greer said she would do it again in early August of 2020.
After calling the public meeting to order at 6 p.m., the board entered closed executive session to discuss a real property acquisition contract at 7:02 p.m., adjourning thereafter with no further motions made.
The next meeting of the Lansing Board of Aldermen is in Lansing Town Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
