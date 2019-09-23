LANSING — The Lansing Board of Aldermen unanimously voted in favor of lowering the rental prices for the Creeper Trail Station barn in the Historic Lansing Creeper Trail Park at their monthly meeting Sept. 10. Alderwoman Cheyenne Blevins was not in attendance.
Alderman Matt Cordell brought up the subject, saying people have made comments to him in the past about the prices being too high.
The current rental prices are $125 for half of a day and $175 for a full-day, regardless of the day of the week. This rental price includes five tables and 30 chairs, but more tables and chairs available for rent.
Town Clerk Marcy Little said the prices would have to be decided sooner rather than later, convincing the board to vote on the price change at that meeting instead of putting it off.
The new fees proposed included $50 for half of a day and $75 for a full-day during the week, and $75 for a half of a day and $100 for a full day on the weekends. Tables and chairs can be rented separately from the Greater Lansing Area Development at $5 and $2 each respectively.
The board approved the price changes 4-0. According to Little, the new barn rental fees will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
