WEST JEFFERSON — U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced Thursday, April 30, that an ongoing multi-agency drug trafficking task force investigation has resulted in lengthy prison sentences for two methamphetamine traffickers.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Ashley D Walker, 33, of Lansing, to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Cody R. Oakes, 31, of Boone, was also sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.
U.S. Attorney Murray was joined in making the announcement by Vincent C. Pallozzi, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Charlotte Field Division; Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte; Robert Schurmeier, Director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation; Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell; Watauga County Sheriff Len D. Hagaman, Jr.; and Boone Police Department Chief Dana Crawford.
According to filed court documents and the sentencing hearing, from 2018 until July 2019, Walker was a member of a drug conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine in Ashe County.
In addition to trafficking methamphetamine, Walker previously admitted that, on two occasions, she and her co-conspirators participated in drug-related robberies of competitor drug dealers. On Dec. 17, 2019, Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Walker was one of 10 people arrested as part of a joint operation between the Ashe County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. SBI, dubbed "Horton Hears a Who." The operation also involved the arrest of Drew H. Hoffman, 46, of Lansing, who's May 4 arrest for the 1.9 pounds of methamphetamine he was found with is believed to be the largest drug arrest in Ashe County history, according to the ACSO.
In Oakes’ case, court records show that Oakes conspired with Jared Pardue, who at the time was incarcerated in Georgia, to buy methamphetamine from Pardue’s supply source in Georgia. Oakes then transported the methamphetamine back to Western North Carolina and sold to it to local dealers.
According to court records, from January to June 2019, Oakes trafficked approximately 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to Watauga County and elsewhere. Oakes pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Pardue has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges for his role in the conspiracy and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Both defendants are currently in federal custody. Federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
The two defendants were prosecuted as part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. According to court documents, since 2015, more than 200 individuals have been prosecuted, and more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, $1 million in cash, and 60 firearms have been seized, as a result of the investigation.
